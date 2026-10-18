As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for a chance to go 6-0, what are some of the biggest questions on the roster entering their Week 6 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

5 Biggest Questions Facing San Francisco 49ers Before Week 6

Who can step up at wide receiver?

The 49ers receiver room has been getting thin, and the team is going to be without Deebo Samuel in Week 6, making the group even thinner. With Samuel out, the team essentially shuffled Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, and Brandin Cooks as the second through fourth receivers behind Mike Evans.

Can the two young names step up, or will they lean on the veteran Cooks?

What role does Kyle Juszczyk have?

When Juszczyk suffered a knee injury in Week 4, the expectation was that he would be missing a couple of weeks. However, after missing one week, he is not only at practice; he is practicing in full. The 49ers' lack of skill players is going to push the team to get Juszczyk on the field for a significant role if he is healthy. What does that look like?

How does Jaden Dugger look?

Dre Greenlaw is suspended for Week 6, and Garrett Wallow is likely to miss due to an injury. The team is going to give rookie Jaden Dugger his first look as an every-down linebacker in Week 6. Dugger was supposed to be a high-ceiling project, but playing so much as a rookie has raised the floor as well. How does he look with even more put on his plate?

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How much more does Mykel Williams play?

The 49ers eased former first-round pick Mykel Williams back into action after he tore his ACL last year. Williams played 23 snaps, which amounted to about one-third of the defensive snaps. Williams hardly rushed from the interior in his debut, which is where he was most dynamic as a rookie. Will Williams step into a bigger role, and will they use him in a more versatile manner?

Can Connor Colby bounce back?

Colby has been better than expected through the first four weeks. However, once he had to step up in competition against the Seahawks, he fell back to earth. Now, he gets Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders. This could end up being an issue for Colby. San Francisco’s backup, Carver Willis, is currently injured, so they have to ride with Colby.