5 Matchups That Could Decide 49ers vs. Seahawks
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The San Francisco 49ers Week 5 clash with the Seattle Seahawks could end up defining who wins the NFC West at the end of the season. If the 49ers want to win, they are going to need to dominate a few particular matchups.
5 Matchups San Francisco 49ers Must Dominate in Week 5
Mykel Williams vs Christian Haynes
Haynes has been struggling this year and has been splitting time with rookie Beau Stephens. They are unresolved at right guard. Mykel Williams will rush from the edge, but they love to slide him inside to get advantageous matchups.
Getting him matched up on Haynes is a good way to build his confidence early in the season.
Deommodore Lenoir vs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The 49ers did not move Lenoir into the slot last year. So, the Seahawks were able to get Smith-Njigba in situations where he could dominate against weaker opponents. The 49ers have said that they do not plan on having Lenoir follow Smith-Njigba all game. However, in specific moments, they will not be afraid to stick Lenoir in the slot to have him shut down Smith-Njigba.
Smith-Njigba has 481 yards, and the next receiver has 114 yards. If they can shut down Smith-Njigba, the rest of the offense will stall.
49ers run D woes vs Seahawks RBs
The 49ers run defense has struggled this year, but they have been able to establish leads, and it has not been exposed. Meanwhile, Seattle does not have nearly the same rushing attack with Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker out of the picture.
San Francisco cannot allow the Seahawks' unimpressive rushing attack to have the same success that other teams have had.
Byron Murphy and Leonard Williams vs. 49ers Interior
The 49ers interior offensive line has played over its head so far this season. However, the Seahawks interior defensive line is going to be one of the toughest competitions that this group will face all season. Is Puni really in for a career year, and did Connor Colby take a step forward? We will know for sure soon.
Kyle Shanahan vs Mike MacDonald
Shanahan is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. However, he has not been good against McDonald. The Seahawks defense held the 49ers in check all three times they played last season. It is rare when Shanahan goes into a game as the lesser coaching option. This will be a big test.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley