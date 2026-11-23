The 49ers Keep Proving This Offseason Narrative About Them Wrong
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After ten games of the 2026 NFL season so far, probably very few would have predicted that the San Francisco 49ers would have a 9-1 record.
As things stand, they're the No. 1 seed in the NFC, top of their division and have defeated many opponents experts predicted they'd lose to. These teams include the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos, and now the Minnesota Vikings. That's four different opponents.
San Francisco looks incredibly strong. Considering that injuries to the defensive line and wide receiver room have been among their biggest challenges, the fact they're still 9-1 is genuinely remarkable.
But let's remember what the narratives were surrounding the 49ers in the offseason. They had just acquired future Hall of Famer Mike Evans in free agency, George Kittle had what was considered an almost impossible timeline to return for Week 1, and many of their draft picks were considered reaches.
The entire roster contributed to them having the oldest average age in the league, and given their injury troubles in 2025, concerns about a return to the playoffs with this roster were fair.
Away from the franchise itself, their divisional rivals, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, won it all and reached the NFC Championship Game, respectively. So, talk of the 49ers being the third-best team in their division had some substance.
Now, these narratives have been completely squashed so far. Though they still have to play the Seahawks and Rams again, a playoff place is almost in sight, as they've already defeated both teams (who were hyped as Super Bowl contenders once again), and these two are still yet to play each other twice.
And the biggest narrative of all, the 49ers being old, while largely true and having only become older with DeForest Buckner returning to the City by the Bay and the addition of Keenan Allen, is being challenged by a team that looks focused, arguably more than ever before, on finally winning the Super Bowl.
Each player is doing their job; certain offensive weapons have missed games, but they're finding ways to win. Thank Brock Purdy for that, as he's definitely made a step. But the entire narrative of aging players has no bearing on what they're producing on the field.
Evans is playing incredibly well, Kittle is picking up franchise records, and Christian McCaffrey is more explosive with a reduction of workload.
This team is being coached superbly. Kudos to Kyle Shanahan.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal