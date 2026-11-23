After ten games of the 2026 NFL season so far, probably very few would have predicted that the San Francisco 49ers would have a 9-1 record.

As things stand, they're the No. 1 seed in the NFC, top of their division and have defeated many opponents experts predicted they'd lose to. These teams include the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos, and now the Minnesota Vikings. That's four different opponents.

San Francisco looks incredibly strong. Considering that injuries to the defensive line and wide receiver room have been among their biggest challenges, the fact they're still 9-1 is genuinely remarkable.

But let's remember what the narratives were surrounding the 49ers in the offseason. They had just acquired future Hall of Famer Mike Evans in free agency, George Kittle had what was considered an almost impossible timeline to return for Week 1, and many of their draft picks were considered reaches.

The entire roster contributed to them having the oldest average age in the league, and given their injury troubles in 2025, concerns about a return to the playoffs with this roster were fair.

Away from the franchise itself, their divisional rivals, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, won it all and reached the NFC Championship Game, respectively. So, talk of the 49ers being the third-best team in their division had some substance.

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85), linebacker Fred Warner (54), and quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrate after hte game against the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, these narratives have been completely squashed so far. Though they still have to play the Seahawks and Rams again, a playoff place is almost in sight, as they've already defeated both teams (who were hyped as Super Bowl contenders once again), and these two are still yet to play each other twice.

And the biggest narrative of all, the 49ers being old, while largely true and having only become older with DeForest Buckner returning to the City by the Bay and the addition of Keenan Allen, is being challenged by a team that looks focused, arguably more than ever before, on finally winning the Super Bowl.

Each player is doing their job; certain offensive weapons have missed games, but they're finding ways to win. Thank Brock Purdy for that, as he's definitely made a step. But the entire narrative of aging players has no bearing on what they're producing on the field.

Evans is playing incredibly well, Kittle is picking up franchise records, and Christian McCaffrey is more explosive with a reduction of workload.

This team is being coached superbly. Kudos to Kyle Shanahan.