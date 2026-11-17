The San Francisco 49ers did not activate cornerback Nate Hobbs from the IR despite returning to practice for a second week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that the decision was purely roster-related. They thought that Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir were healthy enough to get through the game. On top of that, they liked Ephesians Prysock as their backup over Hobbs.

San Francisco 49ers Decision on CB Nate Hobbs is telling

"Because we thought those two gave us the best chance to win," said Shanahan on why he did not decide to activate Hobbs.

When asked if the team would activate Hobbs this week, Shanahan made it clear that it would have nothing to do with his ability or health. It would be more of a decision about roster numbers.

"I'm not sure,” said Shanahan on Monday after the game. “It's Monday, so we've got to see how it goes. You've always got to cut someone to activate someone too, so we've got to see how everyone is. But he's looked good these last two weeks. I know he's chomping at the bit to get back out there and won't hesitate to do it if that makes sense for our 53."

The 49ers have until November 25th to activate Hobbs. So, they can let him sit for one more week, but they would have to quickly make a move before Week 12 to activate him and release a player from their roster.

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San Francisco is thin on the defensive line and at cornerback. However, both Nate Hobbs and C.J. West are expected to return to the lineup soon. The team could release Khalil Kareem as one of the corresponding moves. However, the other move that they would make is tough.

If San Francisco likes Prysock over Hobbs, and Siran Neal is their best special teams asset, there is no defined role for Hobbs on the roster. They would add him to the roster and make him a healthy scratch in his first game back.

Still, they have to activate him. They are not the team to let a healthy player be lost for the season because of too much depth. Green and Lenoir are still working through injuries, and Prysock is still unknown. It helps that they trust Prysock right now and do not have to force Hobbs onto the roster.

However, the move is going to have to come soon. We will see who gets released.