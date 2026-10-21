No surpise here.

The San Francisco 49ers were missing nine players in their first Week 7 practice against the Atlanta Falcons. It wouldn't be a normal practice report without multiple players out for the 49ers.

Many of the players who were held out were the usual suspects. Nick Bosa (calf) is still out, but Kyle Shanahan did leave the door open for him to practice on Thursday.

Although, at this point, it's best for the 49ers to hold him out through the Bye, since it comes after this week. They might as well give Bosa all the rest he can get for the second-half push.

Mike Evans (Achilles) isn't participating, which was to be expected after he exited the game on Monday night. He's dealing with Achilles tendinitis, so the 49ers need to be extra careful with him.

Evans should never have played against the Washington Commanders. He didn't participate in a single practice for that game because of his Achilles.

Yet the 49ers thought it was okay to trot him out there. Achilles injuries should always be treated with extreme caution. It's malpractice by the 49ers, especially since they dealt with this two years ago with Christian McCaffrey.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) leaves the field with an injury during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They should know better. Now, they will most likely play without Evans against the Falcons. I wouldn't expect him to be ready for Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders either.

Without Evans, the 49ers will rely on Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and veteran Brandin Cooks. Brock Purdy is going to need to turn nothing into something with these receivers.

As for the rest of the players who missed practice: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Luke Gifford (groin), Garrett Wallow (hamstring), Siran Neal (knee), Marques Sigle (ankle), Upton Stout (shoulder), and Mykel Williams (knee).

Samuel, Gifford, Wallow, and Sigle aren't a surprise. Neither is Stout. He left the game on Monday night because of his injury.

Williams, however, is a surprise for missing practice. The 49ers held him out because of a knee issue, but you have to wonder if it's soreness from back-to-back intense weeks.

Remember, Bosa dealt with knee soreness in training camp after intensifying his workload. The same could be happening to Williams

In any case, this is worth monitoring throughout the week, along with Stout's shoulder injury. So long as both players practice on Friday, they'll be good to go against the Falcons.

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