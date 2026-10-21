Why a Wide Receiver Trade Won’t Significantly Help the 49ers

If the San Francisco 49ers showed up to a doctor's office, most of their wide receivers would be in the waiting room.

It’s been gnarly to see the injury stockpile at the position. It’s only gotten worse in the last two weeks, with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Mike Evans (Achilles) joining the waiting room.

With their top two receivers out, it’s driven 49ers fans to further demand for a wide receiver trade. It was already being advocated beforehand, but now it’s been exacerbated.

The 49ers will rely on Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Brandin Cooks, who just signed the other week, in Week 7. It doesn’t get more desperate than that.

However, a wide receiver trade won’t significantly help the 49ers.

For starters, Samuel and Demarcus Robinson, who have played key roles, will most likely return in the next few weeks. One of those weeks will be spent on their Bye, so it doesn’t make much sense to trade for a wideout when they’ll be fully fit soon.

But let’s say the 49ers could really use an addition to boost them. It sounds great in theory until you realize there aren’t any big-time receivers available to trade for.

Who on earth are the 49ers going to bring in? Jerry Jeudy is one player who’s been suggested as a target, but he just led the Cleveland Browns in receiving this week.

I doubt he’s going anywhere, especially after the Browns just beat the Baltimore Ravens. Trading for Jauan Jennings would be helpful since the 49ers know he’s a fit and won’t take long to adapt.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But he’s not going to significantly change the 49ers’ offense. That leaves Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. He is the only one with the potential to significantly help, but the last time he was impactful was two years ago.

If the Jaguars thought he was sweet, they’d use him more. The fact that they don’t is telling. And with the few chances he’s gotten, he’s wasted them.

Maybe he’ll suddenly pick it up and be the impactful, promising player from his rookie season. But that’s a stretch. This is probably the real version of him.

In any case, he’s a top receiver in the trade market. Multiple teams will be interested in him, like the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Kansas City Chiefs, which means the cost to trade for him will increase.

Will the 49ers be willing to get into a bidding war for Thomas? Better yet, should they? I don’t think so. I doubt anyone will look back and say, “If only the 49ers had Brian Thomas Jr.”

Passing on him will not be a regretful move. Passing on any wide receiver will not be a regretful move. This isn't 2019 where the 49ers can pluck a sweet veteran like Emannuel Sanders again.

The wide receiver market isn't robust. They won't find anyone who can significantly help them, but there are options that can give them a bit of a boost.

It's a reality everyone must accept.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.