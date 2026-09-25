6 Trade Targets for 49ers to Replace Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers could be without edge rusher Nick Bosa for most of, if not the entire, 2026 season. While it is not official yet, Jennifer Lee Chan believes that Bosa has a knee or calf injury that is going to hold him out for a while.

Considering the 49ers are 2-0, they need to find a way to replace Bosa immediately. Who are some legitimate options that could keep the defense in contention?

6 best trade fits for San Francisco 49ers to replace Nick Bosa

Shemar Stewart

Stewart is a former first-rounder entering his second NFL season. So, there is still a lot of potential. Still, he has two career sacks. Stewart was out in Week 1, and only played five snaps in Week 2. The Bengals have Boye Mafe, Myles Murphy and Cashius Howell ahead of him. All three have significant resources invested into them as well.

Even Cedric Johnson is in the mix as a fourth rusher. This makes Stewart expendable.

T.J. Watt

Watt is an aging player who is not quite at the peak of his play. Still, when healthy he can be as good or better than Bosa. The Steelers have a new coaching staff, plus they have Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig on the edges. That, combined with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, should have them thinking about getting a draft asset for Watt.

Femi Oladejo

Oladejo is a second-round pick entering his second year with the Tennessee Titans. Still, he would fit better in a Raheem Morris defense than a Robert Saleh one. Perhaps Saleh will throw the 49ers a speed rusher that he will not use as much.

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Khalil Mack

The Chargers started the season 0-2, and Mack is on a one-year deal. He is not going to come back in 2027, so the team could recoup something in what could be a disaster season. The Chargers also just paid Tuli Tuipulotu and drafted Akeem Mesidor in round 1. They can play their investments.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux is a free agent after the year, and since he is being used as a third edge rusher, he is not returning. The Giants lost their starting quarterback and should be thinking about the future. So, getting an asset back for their former first-round pick should be a priority.

Yaya Diaby

Diaby is entering the last year of his rookie deal and has not started strong. Tampa Bay is 0-2 and could trade the edge rusher who has 19 sacks in his first three seasons.