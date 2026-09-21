5 Biggest 49ers Overreactions After Week 2

What are some of the biggest overreactions that could be true about the San Francisco 49ers after the second week of the 2026 season?

5 Biggest San Francisco 49ers Overreactions

Brock Purdy is an MVP contender

This was the same overreaction to last week, but Purdy continues to play at an MVP level without getting that consideration. Until it becomes a common talking point, it will be a bold takeaway.

Purdy finished the 2025 season strong and is off to a roaring start in 2026. With an 80% completion rate, five touchdowns and one interception, Purdy is an MVP candidate.

Wide Receiver could become an issue

The 49ers entered the year deeper than ever at wide receiver. Then Christian Kirk went down. Then it was De’Zhaun Stribling. In Week 2, Mike Evans and Demarcus Robinson left the game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan did not think either would be serious.

Still, these are two older veterans with past concerns. Deebo Samuel is not in the semblance of staying healthy either. The youngest wideout, Jordan Watkins, does not see the field. This room could look old quickly.

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49ers need depth at tight end

If the 49ers are going to run the ball and play with a lead so much, they are going to use their second tight end. Luke Farrell has 74 snaps in two games. However, his PFF grade is 54.7, which is even worse than last year. Grades are not everything, but Farrell is playing a lot and not providing much value.

Can the team find a way to add someone into the mix?

49ers need to address the defensive line

Speaking of adding players, the defensive line might need a new face before things are said and done. Gracen Halton has stepped into a starting role. He has played well, but the fourth-round rookie is best against the pass and is already getting more work than expected.

James Thompson is a rookie UDFA, and it has shown at times. C.J. West has been a disappointment. They need to upgrade this room.

Nick Bosa is back

Bosa has yet to record a sack, but the tape shows a player impacting games. He had five pressures and was bursting out of his stance to impact plays in the backfield.

He looks like he is in great shape, and as long as he stays healthy, a few sacks could end up coming in bunches.