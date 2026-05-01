Best Pro Comparisons for the San Francisco 49ers 2026 Draft Class

One of the fun parts of the NFL draft is going through NFL comparisons to see how players of the past in similar situations or with similar attributes have performed. What are some strong pro comparisons for the players that the 49ers just drafted?

De'Zhaun Stribling - Aaron Dobson

The two things that first stand out with Stribling as potential positives are his height and speed. However, the list of receivers over 6’2” and under 4.4 is not the best. Recent second-round picks with those attributes include Terrace Marshall, Denzel Mims, and Aaron Dobson. All three were late risers, and in the case of Dobson, he was drafted for a specific role on a Super Bowl-caliber team. It was arguably a reach but they needed him for that specific role. This is what Stribling sounds like.

Romello Height - Nick Herbig

Height has a lot in common with designated pass rusher Nick Herbig. Both are expected to play on their feet, and both can drop into coverage. They are both a little undersized and Herbig does not play many run downs for the Steelers. However, as a pass rusher he is just as lethal as Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt. The Steelers found that in round four, and the 49ers are hoping to find their version in round 3 as their complement to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams.

Kaelon Black - Cam Akers

Both are considered tough, compact grinders who can work for the tough yards, but may lack the elusiveness to consistently break away for big gains. Both are willing in pass protection but lack the explosiveness and natural pass-catching to stay in a three-down role. Akers went a little bit higher than Black, but both were in the day 2 range.

Grace Halton - Jalen Redmond

Redmond fell in the draft because he was considered undersized at the time, but the Oklahoma three-technique proved that his ability to shoot the gap had a valued role and he has been solid for the Minnesota Vikings. Halton is undersized like Redmond, but when asked to do the right things, he can be a highly valuable piece.

Carver Willis - Jon Runyan Jr



Runyan had a long track record as a starter at tackle in college, but his limitations were going to force him to play guard in the NFL. Despite falling in the draft due to the projection he has turned into a capable starter on two teams. Runyan went even later than Willis.

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Esphesians Prysock - Ahkello Witherspoon



It is hard not to see a mid-round pick on a tall, athletic cornerback from a Pac 12 school and not think of the 49ers drafting Ahkello Witherspoon, who had a lot of the same drawbacks as Prysock but developed just the same.

Jaden Dugger - KJ Wright

It is hard mid-round picks that play off of the ball, a linebacker at his size. All fans are going to scream that Fred Warner is one, and another interesting comparison will be his future coach, KJ Wright, who went in the fourth round.

Enrique Cruz - Broderick Jones

Just like Dugger, you do not find many players at the size and speed of Cruz going as late as he does. Almost every player over 6’4”, and over 300 pounds, and running a 40-yard dash under 5 seconds goes in the top 60 picks of the draft. Cruz is either a major outlier or the league missed out. Broderick Jones went in Round 1, but he had a lot of pressure in his game, and he needed to sit. Because he went so high, he was not afforded that time. Perhaps Cruz can turn out better.