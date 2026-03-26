Why the 49ers are Showing Pre-Draft Interest in Romello Height

The San Francisco 49ers brought in Romello Height for a pre-draft visit, meaning that the team clearly has interest in him in some form. How would he fit the 49ers, and when would be the best time to draft Height in the 2026 NFL draft?

Where Romello Height translates to the NFL

Height's entire game is based on speed. He wins by exploding off the football with an initial burst and does a great job of staying low to get under tackles when he bends the corner. He has great change-of-direction skills, which allow him to have inside counters and excel on stunts. Height also plays a role in the level of aggression and determination that could lead to hustle sacks in the NFL.

Where Romello Height must improve in the NFL

Height is in the 32nd percentile amongst edge rushers in height, but the third percentile in weight and the 12th percentile in arm length. Edge rushers at his weight with his arm length do not hold up in the NFL. He already gets swallowed in the run game in college, and it is hard to see him win at the point of attack or win with power against bigger tackles. His entire game will be a speed rusher who can come in rotationally.

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Romello Height NFL comparison

The best NFL comparison from a physical and playing style perspective is Nick Herbig. Herbig is the third rusher on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he had a better win rate and more sacks than TJ Watt last season. However, the Steelers hardly use him against the run, and his whole game is rushing the passer.

This is how Height will be used in the NFL. Herbig has the exact same arm length, showing that winning with only speed can work in the NFL, but he has to understand his role.

How does Romello Height fit with the San Francisco 49ers

The obvious role for Height on the 49ers would be replacing Bryce Huff, who just retired. On paper, he would hardly have to play against the run and would come in on pass rush downs to move Mykel Williams inside. However, we saw last year that when players got hurt, Huff could not hold up against the run, and his pass rush fell apart because of it. The same would happen to Height.

The interest is fair, but he is ranked 82nd on the current mock draft board. The 49ers pick 58th and then not again until 127th. At 58, he is a massive reach, but will he fall to 127? Nick Herbig went 132nd, so the physical questions could have him fall into the same range.

At 127, he is likely a great pick. However, do the 49ers have to maneuver the draft board to make it happen?