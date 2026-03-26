Why the 49ers are Showing Pre-Draft Interest in Romello Height
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The San Francisco 49ers brought in Romello Height for a pre-draft visit, meaning that the team clearly has interest in him in some form. How would he fit the 49ers, and when would be the best time to draft Height in the 2026 NFL draft?
Where Romello Height translates to the NFL
Height's entire game is based on speed. He wins by exploding off the football with an initial burst and does a great job of staying low to get under tackles when he bends the corner. He has great change-of-direction skills, which allow him to have inside counters and excel on stunts. Height also plays a role in the level of aggression and determination that could lead to hustle sacks in the NFL.
Where Romello Height must improve in the NFL
Height is in the 32nd percentile amongst edge rushers in height, but the third percentile in weight and the 12th percentile in arm length. Edge rushers at his weight with his arm length do not hold up in the NFL. He already gets swallowed in the run game in college, and it is hard to see him win at the point of attack or win with power against bigger tackles. His entire game will be a speed rusher who can come in rotationally.
Romello Height NFL comparison
The best NFL comparison from a physical and playing style perspective is Nick Herbig. Herbig is the third rusher on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he had a better win rate and more sacks than TJ Watt last season. However, the Steelers hardly use him against the run, and his whole game is rushing the passer.
This is how Height will be used in the NFL. Herbig has the exact same arm length, showing that winning with only speed can work in the NFL, but he has to understand his role.
How does Romello Height fit with the San Francisco 49ers
The obvious role for Height on the 49ers would be replacing Bryce Huff, who just retired. On paper, he would hardly have to play against the run and would come in on pass rush downs to move Mykel Williams inside. However, we saw last year that when players got hurt, Huff could not hold up against the run, and his pass rush fell apart because of it. The same would happen to Height.
The interest is fair, but he is ranked 82nd on the current mock draft board. The 49ers pick 58th and then not again until 127th. At 58, he is a massive reach, but will he fall to 127? Nick Herbig went 132nd, so the physical questions could have him fall into the same range.
At 127, he is likely a great pick. However, do the 49ers have to maneuver the draft board to make it happen?
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley