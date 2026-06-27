Brandon Aiyuk Finally Airs Out his Grievances Against the 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk finally said what he had to say.

No more riddles. No more jokes. This morning, he posted a three-and-a-half-minute video on his YouTube channel in which he explained his grievances against the 49ers.

Here's what he said.

"The reason why the agent being fired is such an important detail in this whole story is because that agent is also the agent of the general manager for that one team (John Lynch). And that agent really started this, because I fired him, but he wanted to text my wife like he's smart. Don't ever text my wife. You're fired. Get out of here.

"So he is also the agent for the general manager of that team. And these people are all weirdos, creepy predators. I don't care how long I have to wait to get to you my baby (the Washington Commanders), but if it involves (seeing the 49ers) first, I'm waiting.

"General manager is going to pull up to my house, ole weirdo. Don't pull up to my house uninvited, boy. That ain't safe. But I knew he was going to do it. So I'm looking at my front door camera, I see a big ole white man, former NFL safety, and I know my wife is about to be back home soon. So I had to call my wife and say, 'There's a big white man at the house. I don't know what he's doing over there. He was not invited. It's creepy. If you're on your way home, just spin the block a few times because I don't know what he's on.

"The same general manager who tried to run me down and apologize for his head coach, because his head coach has the temperament of a toddler and was speaking out the side of his mouth to me, knowing what am I going to do, beat you up? You're just talking crazy because you know you can talk crazy.

"People are going to respect me, or I'm going to get on. The story is I dont mess with them, and I never will. I forgive them. I'm trying to get better, grow and heal, so I'm not going to hold it against them, but we're not cool, we won't be cool, and I will never be stepping in that building except for on Oct. 19 when I come through with that belt."

Throughout this entire ordeal, Aiyuk has come across as immature, but not crazy. He's an emotional guy who has convictions and values that supersede money, and that's commendable, even if he acts like a teenager at times.

Clearly, Aiyuk has a personal issue with Lynch and Shanahan, particularly Shanahan, who seems to have said something privately to Aiyuk that he considers unforgivable. It doesn't seem like Aiyuk would act out in the same way if he were to sign with the Commanders. For what it's worth, he didn't act out at Arizona State.