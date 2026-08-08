Why Brock Purdy is Off to a Hot Start at 49ers Training Camp

Arguably, the best player since the San Francisco 49ers began training camp has been Brock Purdy.

Every media member in attendance has praised Purdy for being sharp in camp. Even Raheem Morris is singing Purdy’s praises for how sweet he’s been performing.

Most importantly, you’re not hearing anything about his interceptions. That’s because there have barely been any. Our own Grant Cohn has been all over that for the last few years.

If there’s an errant pass or turnover from Purdy, he’ll note it in his observations from that day’s practice. He hasn’t had the chance to do that because of how strong he’s performing.

So, what gives? Why is Purdy having a hot start to 49ers training camp?

Why Purdy is off to a hot start

Aug 6, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the interceptions and mistakes are minimal, it means Purdy has finally figured out how to play within himself and the offense. His biggest issue was always trying to be a gunslinger.

Purdy would force throws that weren’t there in an attempt to execute a chunk play. He’d also hold onto the ball for way too long, which is why he’s always been near the top for quarterbacks with the most time to throw.

That leads him to see a massive increase in pressure since he’s not getting the ball out promptly. He’s too fixated on generating a sweet or explosive play. The 49ers don’t need that.

Their offense can excel if he plays within it and within himself. He’s not a gunslinger. He doesn’t have the arm nor the guile for it, and that’s okay. He’s still a solid quarterback. A top 10-12 one in the NFL.

He’s led the 49ers’ offense to success and efficiency that no other has since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over in 2017. All he needed to do was calm down on forcing plays.

It seems he’s finally getting that down with how he’s looked in training camp. He’s not turning the ball over or making errant passes. If he had, it would’ve been cited by Cohn. I think Purdy has matured.

It makes sense as he enters the fifth year of his NFL career. Of course, things can still change. All it can take is for Purdy to reel off consecutive practices filled with mistakes.

Plus, there won’t be a true evaluation of him until the regular season. His hot start will be meaningless if it doesn’t translate when it matters. But for now, his performances in camp should be appreciated.

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