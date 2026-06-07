Brandon Aiyuk Taunts 49ers in Latest Social Media Video
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The showdown between Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers is inevitable.
That was Aiyuk's message to the 49ers in a video he posted on social media on Sunday. He's going to whoop them with a belt -- metaphorically, of course -- when they inevitably release him and he signs with the Washington Commanders and faces them at Levi's Stadium in Week 6.
Oh, Aiyuk also posted a picture of himself wearing a Commanders hat this weekend. He's calling his shot.
"We're dealing with, you know, like them kids that don't get picked for the basketball game at the court, but they're the ones that brought the ball," Aiyuk said. "So they're like, 'Alright, y'all don't want to pick me, I'm taking my ball, I'm going home.'
"Or like, when your kid, he has this one toy, but he doesn't really know how to use it correctly. So, somebody else is about to pick it up and play with it. And then they're like, 'Wait, hold on, that's my toy.'
"Man, stop running from the belt. The belt coming. They're scared. The truth is they're scared. They know how I get. They're going to say, 'BA did this, BA did that' -- allegedly. But what they're not going to say is BA sucks at football, because they know how I get.
"And they're running from that belt that's on the way. It's inevitable. It's coming. Stop running. Stop being a female dog. Stop being a little cat. Stop running from the belt."
TRANSLATION: The 49ers don't want Aiyuk, but they're holding onto him because the Commanders want him and the 49ers are afraid he's going to play well in Washington. That's what Aiyuk thinks.
Remember, the 49ers voided the guarantees in Aiyuk's contract last offseason before training camp started because he missed some rehab assignments and didn't return calls or texts.
But then, he showed up to training camp, preseason, and the first few games of the regular season. He seemed healthy and in shape. He seemed like he wanted to play, but the 49ers refused to clear him even though they said they were close to doing so.
Then, he finally walked away from the team in November after reports came out that his guarantees had been voided. Perhaps he felt publicly humiliated by the team.
Since then, he has remained relatively quiet, save for the time he posted a video of himself speeding past Levi's Stadium. That was bizarre. Now, he's on the offensive, putting pressure on the 49ers to release him so he can sign with Washington as soon as possible.
Something tells me he's not done. The next few weeks should be entertaining.
Aiyuk definitely has a point. If the 49ers truly believe that his knee is destroyed because he skipped a couple rehab assignments and he'll never be good again, they would have released him by now. They wouldn't care if Washington signs him because Aiyuk is damaged goods. But, they do care. They want to trade him. They want to delay Aiyuk joining the Commanders for as long as possible.
It almost seems like the 49ers want to avoid facing Aiyuk on Monday Night Football in Week 6.
It's inevitable. It's coming. Stop running.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn