Brandon Aiyuk Taunts 49ers in Latest Social Media Video

The showdown between Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers is inevitable.

That was Aiyuk's message to the 49ers in a video he posted on social media on Sunday. He's going to whoop them with a belt -- metaphorically, of course -- when they inevitably release him and he signs with the Washington Commanders and faces them at Levi's Stadium in Week 6.

Oh, Aiyuk also posted a picture of himself wearing a Commanders hat this weekend. He's calling his shot.

Standing on business. You gotta respect it on some level. pic.twitter.com/Q66x8fwsNd — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) June 7, 2026

"We're dealing with, you know, like them kids that don't get picked for the basketball game at the court, but they're the ones that brought the ball," Aiyuk said. "So they're like, 'Alright, y'all don't want to pick me, I'm taking my ball, I'm going home.'

"Or like, when your kid, he has this one toy, but he doesn't really know how to use it correctly. So, somebody else is about to pick it up and play with it. And then they're like, 'Wait, hold on, that's my toy.'

"Man, stop running from the belt. The belt coming. They're scared. The truth is they're scared. They know how I get. They're going to say, 'BA did this, BA did that' -- allegedly. But what they're not going to say is BA sucks at football, because they know how I get.

"And they're running from that belt that's on the way. It's inevitable. It's coming. Stop running. Stop being a female dog. Stop being a little cat. Stop running from the belt."

TRANSLATION: The 49ers don't want Aiyuk, but they're holding onto him because the Commanders want him and the 49ers are afraid he's going to play well in Washington. That's what Aiyuk thinks.

Remember, the 49ers voided the guarantees in Aiyuk's contract last offseason before training camp started because he missed some rehab assignments and didn't return calls or texts.

But then, he showed up to training camp, preseason, and the first few games of the regular season. He seemed healthy and in shape. He seemed like he wanted to play, but the 49ers refused to clear him even though they said they were close to doing so.

Then, he finally walked away from the team in November after reports came out that his guarantees had been voided. Perhaps he felt publicly humiliated by the team.

Since then, he has remained relatively quiet, save for the time he posted a video of himself speeding past Levi's Stadium. That was bizarre. Now, he's on the offensive, putting pressure on the 49ers to release him so he can sign with Washington as soon as possible.

Something tells me he's not done. The next few weeks should be entertaining.

Aiyuk definitely has a point. If the 49ers truly believe that his knee is destroyed because he skipped a couple rehab assignments and he'll never be good again, they would have released him by now. They wouldn't care if Washington signs him because Aiyuk is damaged goods. But, they do care. They want to trade him. They want to delay Aiyuk joining the Commanders for as long as possible.

It almost seems like the 49ers want to avoid facing Aiyuk on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

It's inevitable. It's coming. Stop running.