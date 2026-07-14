Former 49ers Star Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Brandon Aiyuk

It's undeniable that Brandon Aiyuk has done irreparable damage to his image in the last month.

He's constantly posted on social media with weird antics, taking shots at the San Francisco 49ers, pretending to be signed to the Washington Commanders, and taking shots at Jayden Daniels.

While he hasn't done anything terrible, he has showcased that he's immature and will be a distraction, if not toxic, in any locker room.

That is why former 49ers star safety Donte Whitner said the quiet part about Aiyuk on his podcast, The Grit Code, and it's difficult to disagree with him.

Whitner lays into Aiyuk's NFL career

Brandon Aiyuk’s ego may have ended his NFL career. 🪦



A franchise QB laughed off a kid yelling “F Brandon.” What was he supposed to do?



Another bridge burned. R.I.P. to a career destroyed by ego.



Full ep: Apple, Spotify & https://t.co/Fo5cWlxqVK@DonteWhitner @rodbrooksTV pic.twitter.com/6zXhEAQoYv — Grit Code Podcast (@thegritcode) July 10, 2026

"What I'm going to say is Brandon Aiyuk sealed his fate," Whitner said. "Brandon Aiyuk will never play another down in the NFL. Yeah, you went at the 49ers front office and their coaching staff. You were very disgruntled, but the only chance you had was Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. That was the only person you had to go to battle for you."

"And for Brandon Aiyuk to not understand that and go on social media and attack Jayden Daniels and his mom, you sealed your fate… So sometimes burning bridges is okay. Not in this instance. So I think that's rest in peace for Brandon Aiyuk's career."

Aiyuk was already facing an uphill climb with his NFL career. He hasn't played since he tore both his ACL and MCL in 2024. No one knows if he can get back to the high level he once was.

On top of that, he apparently went AWOL on the 49ers last season. So, there are already some big question marks revolving around him.

But now that he's been on a social media rampage since June began, he's given answers to those questions, and it's that he's most likely a toxic player that teams should not sign.

Now, maybe he'll lighten up with the social media antics once the 49ers finally release him. However, he's come out and said he'll continue to spam posts on social media.

As cheap as he would be for any team to sign, he's not worth the nuisance and distraction. And if you're the Commanders, there's certainly detraction after he went after your franchise quarterback.

Aiyuk's NFL career is closer to being over than being salvaged. He has no one else to blame but himself, for he is his own worst enemy.

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