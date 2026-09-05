10 Players Who Will Define 49ers’ 2026 Season

With the San Francisco 49ers season nearing, who are the ten players that will define the season? These are the players who would impact the team the most by their presence and would hurt the team most by their loss.

10 most important San Francisco 49ers

Mykel Williams

The 49ers edge rusher room looks very thin right now. Williams is currently on the PUP, and it is already showing an impact on the roster. They are leaning on Keion White to carry the weight. His return will be important, and he has to hit the ground running.

Deommodore Lenoir

Lenoir is the 49ers' top cornerback. The question is whether Raheem Morris will move him into the slot more often this year, which can unlock his upside.

Mike Evans

Evans is aging and is not quite the same player. Still, he is one of six players on the roster with a legitimate Hall of Fame chance. Can that type of high-end ability get them over the top?

Osa Odighizuwa

Odighizuwa was the biggest offseason addition the team made. He transformed the defensive line room and added a high-end talent to a deep but questionable group.

Brock Purdy

Purdy finished the season as one of the hotter quarterbacks in the NFL. When he is healthy and the offense around him is humming, it is hard to find better options in the NFL. Fortunately, the team has Mac Jones as a valuable backup.

George Kittle

Kittle will be recovering from an Achilles injury and is questionable for Week 1. Jake Tonges can match some of the receiving production, but they do not have a run-blocking threat that is close, let alone one that can do both.

Christian McCaffrey

The offense needs McCaffrey, not just for his rushing threat, but also for what he can bring to the passing game. They have Kaelon Black and Jordan James, but both are inexperienced.

Nick Bosa

Bosa can carry the pass rush when he is healthy. However, he is coming off of an ACL. Without him and Williams, the pass rush is weak.

Fred Warner

The pass rush got by last year without Bosa and Williams at times. However, the back end fell apart without Warner. They are deeper in the room now, but no one can replace Warner.

Trent Williams

Williams is still one of the best tackles in the NFL. However, the drop-off from him to Vederian Lowe, who has hardly practiced this year, is the most significant on the roster.