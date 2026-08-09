Dominick Puni Sounds Off on 49ers LT Trent Williams’ Longevity
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One of the perks of playing for the San Francisco 49ers is having the opportunity to learn from plenty of experienced veterans.
One of those veterans is left tackle Trent Williams, the oldest player on the roster, who recently signed a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season.
Dominick Puni vocals his admiration for Trent Williams
Williams recently turned 38 years old. Few players enjoy such lengthy NFL careers, especially along the offensive line, where the physical toll can quickly add up. Williams entered the league in 2010 and is now heading into his 17th NFL season in 2026.
His career is worthy of first-ballot Hall of Fame consideration when that day arrives. Spending 16, soon-to-be 17 years in the league while performing at a high level makes his longevity even rarer, and this, alongside his impact, is something his roster mate Dominick Puni heaps praise on.
"I remember when I got drafted, I think one of the first things I thought was, 'Man, I get to be in the same room as Trent Williams and just kind of see how he operates in the room and what's his key to longevity?'" Puni said on 95.7 The Game.
"Honestly, he's just — I would say he's like not a real person, he's just kind of like a... I don't even know, like a mythical character.
"He's in year what, 16, 15? I don't even know, because guys will tell me they're in Year 10 and I'm like, 'Wow, that's a long time.
"And then here comes Trent, who's still playing at an All-Pro level, like 15, 16 years in. So, I mean, it is unbelievable. And the advice he gives every day is just awesome, so it's great to learn from him."
The 49ers haven't really utilized Williams' presence as much as they should have, especially considering the offensive line remains a weaker part of their roster.
It seems Williams will call time on his career at the end of next season, so this could have been an opportunity for the 49ers to invest more heavily in the offensive line and allow younger players to soak up as much knowledge and insight from Williams as possible before he hangs up his helmet.
At least, drafting Puni has allowed Williams to put some of that insight to good use, and as Puni enters his third season, there should be further improvements in his game.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal