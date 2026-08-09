One of the perks of playing for the San Francisco 49ers is having the opportunity to learn from plenty of experienced veterans.

One of those veterans is left tackle Trent Williams, the oldest player on the roster, who recently signed a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season.

Dominick Puni vocals his admiration for Trent Williams

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Dominick Puni (77) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams recently turned 38 years old. Few players enjoy such lengthy NFL careers, especially along the offensive line, where the physical toll can quickly add up. Williams entered the league in 2010 and is now heading into his 17th NFL season in 2026.

His career is worthy of first-ballot Hall of Fame consideration when that day arrives. Spending 16, soon-to-be 17 years in the league while performing at a high level makes his longevity even rarer, and this, alongside his impact, is something his roster mate Dominick Puni heaps praise on.

"I remember when I got drafted, I think one of the first things I thought was, 'Man, I get to be in the same room as Trent Williams and just kind of see how he operates in the room and what's his key to longevity?'" Puni said on 95.7 The Game.

"Honestly, he's just — I would say he's like not a real person, he's just kind of like a... I don't even know, like a mythical character.

"He's in year what, 16, 15? I don't even know, because guys will tell me they're in Year 10 and I'm like, 'Wow, that's a long time.

"And then here comes Trent, who's still playing at an All-Pro level, like 15, 16 years in. So, I mean, it is unbelievable. And the advice he gives every day is just awesome, so it's great to learn from him."

The 49ers haven't really utilized Williams' presence as much as they should have, especially considering the offensive line remains a weaker part of their roster.

It seems Williams will call time on his career at the end of next season, so this could have been an opportunity for the 49ers to invest more heavily in the offensive line and allow younger players to soak up as much knowledge and insight from Williams as possible before he hangs up his helmet.

At least, drafting Puni has allowed Williams to put some of that insight to good use, and as Puni enters his third season, there should be further improvements in his game.