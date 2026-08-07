NFL Expert Lists Five 49ers Players Who Will Enter Hall of Fame

According to ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers have five current players who will enter the NFL Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is the greatest honor in the sport. So let's see which players ESPN believe will make the cut.

The three 49ers who are already in

Aug 6, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bill Barnwell writes that offensive tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Christian McCaffrey are already in.

It's hard to argue against it. Williams has had a long career with remarkable longevity as one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history, and he has the individual accolades to back it up. It's crazy that a player of his talent has never won a Super Bowl ring. Enjoy watching him while you still can.

Of course, Evans will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He turns 33 this month, and even if he produces at only half the level he has throughout the rest of his career, around 500 receiving yards per season, he still has a great chance to finish in the top 10 all-time in receiving yards and the top seven in receiving touchdowns. His portfolio is simply ridiculous.

Lastly, McCaffrey's selection is very likely. Yes, he's battled injuries, as Barnwell pointed out, but he's won Offensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year. He also came close to becoming the first running back to record two 1,000-yard rushing and 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

The two 49ers who are 'on the cusp'

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and tight end George Kittle (85) celebrate after defeating the Green Bay Packers in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Barnwell added two 49ers players who will be in it by the time they hang up their helmets, listing tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner.

I'd argue that both are already Hall of Famers. Kittle is closing in on franchise records for a tight end and, year after year, is consistently ranked as one of, if not the, best tight ends in the league as a blocker and receiver.

Warner is rewriting the franchise record books too, and while both are coming off the toughest setbacks of their careers, they should finish their time in San Francisco with records that won't be broken for a long time.

When all is said and done, all five will make it to the Hall of Fame. However, interestingly, Barnwell believes Kyle Juszczyk will miss out, while Nick Bosa and Brock Purdy still have time to strengthen their cases.

I'd argue Purdy could cement his place with a ring, but Bosa's injury struggles could hold him back despite already winning Defensive Player of the Year.