Ex-49ers GM Scot McCloughan Critizies This 49ers Draft Selection

Even weeks after the NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers’ selections are still sparking widespread debate.

Many of their picks were considered reaches, and the 49ers front office have made media appearances, explaining and justifying those decisions on national television while also discussing their scouting process in detail.

But former 49ers general manager Scot McCloughan believes one selection was the wrong choice.

Scot McCloughan is not a fan of the 49ers selecting Kaelon Black

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American running back Kaelon Black (26) of Indiana runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The 49ers drafting a running back wasn’t expected, given their more pressing needs, and it highlights a growing concern about the consistency of their draft strategy since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took charge in 2017.

McCloughan isn’t a fan of the selection of Black, pointing to his underwhelming college production and arguing that there were more pressing positional needs that should have been addressed.

Black rushed for 2,261 yards and 16 touchdowns on 5.1 yards per attempt and caught 52 passes for 473 yards and six touchdowns in 51 games over four years at James Madison and Indiana.

“He just doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor,” shared McCloughan to The Athletic. “Everything’s above average, but nothing is really good. And he split time (in Indiana’s backfield). And that coach (Curt Cignetti) is not going to split time if they’ve got a legit back.

“I wasn’t negative on (Black),” McCloughan said. “It was just, he’s not a starter. I would have rather taken an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman or a corner. Or a big wide receiver. Because they were on the board still. I think (the 49ers) could have waited (to take Black). But still — to each, their own. If you like somebody and you’ve got the pick and he’s on your board, take him.”

However, the selection of Black raises legitimate questions. While he offers intriguing physical traits, his college production never consistently matched expectations, and he only truly broke out in his final season.

San Francisco are firmly in a win-now window, so investing in a developmental running back rather than a more polished, immediate-impact player feels like a gamble. Even then, a running back shouldn't have been on the shopping list.

Jordan James was already viewed as a backup to Christian McCaffrey, suggesting the depth was already in place. That makes the decision feel somewhat redundant, and potentially a wasted pick. As Shanahan himself noted, not all rookies are guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster.