Ex-49ers GM Scot McCloughan Critizies This 49ers Draft Selection
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Even weeks after the NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers’ selections are still sparking widespread debate.
Many of their picks were considered reaches, and the 49ers front office have made media appearances, explaining and justifying those decisions on national television while also discussing their scouting process in detail.
But former 49ers general manager Scot McCloughan believes one selection was the wrong choice.
Scot McCloughan is not a fan of the 49ers selecting Kaelon Black
The 49ers drafting a running back wasn’t expected, given their more pressing needs, and it highlights a growing concern about the consistency of their draft strategy since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took charge in 2017.
McCloughan isn’t a fan of the selection of Black, pointing to his underwhelming college production and arguing that there were more pressing positional needs that should have been addressed.
Black rushed for 2,261 yards and 16 touchdowns on 5.1 yards per attempt and caught 52 passes for 473 yards and six touchdowns in 51 games over four years at James Madison and Indiana.
“He just doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor,” shared McCloughan to The Athletic. “Everything’s above average, but nothing is really good. And he split time (in Indiana’s backfield). And that coach (Curt Cignetti) is not going to split time if they’ve got a legit back.
“I wasn’t negative on (Black),” McCloughan said. “It was just, he’s not a starter. I would have rather taken an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman or a corner. Or a big wide receiver. Because they were on the board still. I think (the 49ers) could have waited (to take Black). But still — to each, their own. If you like somebody and you’ve got the pick and he’s on your board, take him.”
However, the selection of Black raises legitimate questions. While he offers intriguing physical traits, his college production never consistently matched expectations, and he only truly broke out in his final season.
San Francisco are firmly in a win-now window, so investing in a developmental running back rather than a more polished, immediate-impact player feels like a gamble. Even then, a running back shouldn't have been on the shopping list.
Jordan James was already viewed as a backup to Christian McCaffrey, suggesting the depth was already in place. That makes the decision feel somewhat redundant, and potentially a wasted pick. As Shanahan himself noted, not all rookies are guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal