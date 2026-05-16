The Five Most Exciting 49ers Games of 2026

There are plenty of matchups on the San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 regular season schedule to be excited about.

You can almost pick any five at random and be stuck with some entertaining games. But I think it’s clear as to what the five most exciting 2026 49ers games are. Let’s take a look.

Week 5 at Seattle Seahawks

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This will be the first time the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks since the divisional playoff round. And it just so happens to be at the same site as that playoff game at Lumen Field.

That game will invoke excitement and emotions for 49ers fans and the team. San Francisco has to go into that game with a bone to pick. They were curb-stomped by the Seahawks last time on that field.

If they don’t get up and lock in for that game, nothing will. This matchup will mean more than the one at Levi’s Stadium because of that playoff game. And division games between two great teams are always a draw.

Week 10 at Dallas Cowboys

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Does this really need an explanation? It never matters what the level of these two teams is. Anytime the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys match up, it’s bound to draw a ton of excitement.

The fact that the 49ers are a solid team, and even the Cowboys should be at least adequate, will make for an entertaining game. Too bad it’s not on primetime like in 2024, but it’ll still be sweet to watch.

Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Seahawks aren’t the only NFC West team that will be an enticing game to watch against the 49ers. The Los Angeles Rams will always be a must-see TV against the 49ers.

Week 1 in Australia is entertaining, but that game is bound to make both teams look sluggish. It’s not as exciting as it’d be at Levi’s Stadium. By Week 14, they’ll both be back to their normal schedules with their body clocks.

Most importantly, this is a late-season matchup. Both teams are primed to be in playoff contention by this time, which makes this game a must-win for either team. It only intensifies the matchup further.

Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

So long as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are on the Kansas City Chiefs, that’s a matchup that will always be circled to watch for the 49ers. It doesn’t matter if they don’t view it as a revenge game.

It’ll be pushed that way in the buildup. Now, it’s not going to go overboard with it, but it will be a talking point, especially since the 49ers have the same core from the last Super Bowl matchup.

They even have a few players (Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Dre Greenlaw) leftover from their first Super Bowl against the Chiefs in Miami. Hopefully, the 49ers put up a better fight than the last time they played Kansas City in the regular season.

Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) speaks with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Last time the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles got together, it generated an excellent product. Maybe that was just because it was the Wild Card playoff round. Either way, the Eagles and Niners play each other strongly.

That will be the case again in Week 17, which is why the NFL schedule makers placed it in primetime on Sunday night. The 49ers bouncing the Eagles will be the main topic of discussion for this to generate hype.

Plus, both teams will be looking at a playoff push with this game being played in the second-to-last game of the season. Seeding and berth could be at stake here to make it an enormous draw.

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