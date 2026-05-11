A 49ers' Schedule Scenario that Could Ruin Super Bowl Ambitions

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14.

It’s one of the biggest days on the NFL calendar for a reason. All eyes are on the schedule, from opponents at key points of the season and games played in America’s varying climates to prime-time television slots and the logistics teams must manage to ensure they are fully prepared each week, regardless of the circumstances.

What we know so far is that San Francisco will open the season against the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia before later hosting a game in Mexico at some point during the season.

This hypothetical scenario could derail the 49ers’ plans in their quest for a sixth Super Bowl.

The 49ers could face harsh conditions in several road matchups

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) makes a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Apart from the matchup against the Rams, the list below shows every road game the 49ers will travel to during the upcoming season:

Away:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams (Week 1, Australia)

Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons

When you look at that list, the matchups against the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs are two games the 49ers will want to avoid playing in the winter months. The same could be said for the Atlanta Falcons, although temperatures are generally warmer compared to the other two.

Cold temperatures will always be a struggle for the 49ers. Temperatures in New York and Kansas City can quickly drop below freezing late in the year, while snow, wind, and icy conditions can dramatically change how games are played.

Passing becomes more difficult, and physical trench play often decides outcomes. It doesn't help that for the Chiefs in particular, the 49ers have yet to beat them with Kyle Shanahan as head coach.

The weather could create problems for the 49ers if they are forced into low-scoring, grind-it-out contests away from home. They successfully managed it against the Cleveland Browns last season, but consistently winning those types of games deep into winter presents an entirely different challenge.

You also cannot overlook the road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in the winter. The Seahawks embarrassed the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last season.

Still, their weather normally presents a different challenge altogether, with potential for relentless rain, freezing temperatures, heavy wind, and constantly slippery conditions.

The 49ers will be hoping for some leeway while battling two international games throughout the season. It will be tough regardless, and no game is easy.