Ranking Every Game on the 49ers Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

A mystery no longer.

The San Francisco 49ers and their fans officially know when they will take on their opponents now that the 2026 NFL regular season schedule has been released.

Some matchups will be a walk in the park for the 49ers, while others will be uphill battles. Here's what the easiest to hardest games on the 49ers' schedule are.

Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

No opponent will be easier for the 49ers to play this season than the Cardinals. They barely have any talent, no quarterback, and a first-time head coach. Oh, and this game will be the second consecutive home game after they return from Australia. Easy win.

Week 18 at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This matchup might be a bit more of a challenge since it's the regular-season finale. The 49ers could be physically taxed by then, but I anticipate the Cardinals still being a joke at the end.

Week 9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite having an impressive offseason, the Raiders are still levels below the 49ers. Plus, the 49ers get to face them at home, coming off their own Bye Week. That's significant. They should be able to take care of business in the throwback "Battle of the Bay" game.

Week 7 at Atlanta Falcons

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

If it wasn't for the Bye Week before they played the Raiders, I'd have the Falcons as the easier matchup. They were mediocre last season and now have Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback. It doesn't matter if they have Bijan Robinson, who didn't do anything against the Niners last year, if Tagovailoa is the quarterback.

Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Will this end up being a revenge game for Brandon Aiyuk? Because there's zero shot the Commanders defeat the 49ers. They barely have any talent worth being scared over. All they have is Terry McLaurin on offense to threaten and a bunch of mid players on defense. Yawn.

Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Dolphins are mailing it in 2026. They have a first-time head coach and are devoid of talent outside of De'Von Achane. However, the 49ers are catching them after their Australia game. Their body clocks might still be out of whack, which makes this game a drag. It wouldn't be surprising if this lost this matchup.

Week 13 at New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles with the football during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants will be a stronger team thanks to massively upgrading at head coach with John Harbaugh. Their defense is fairly solid, too. However, the 49ers took care of them fairly easily last year. It shouldn't drastically change much from last year's matchup.

Week 10 at Dallas Cowboys

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the ball off to Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (23) during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

I really want to put the Cowboys a couple of spots higher, but they always fail against the 49ers because of Dak Prescott. He never performs well against them, and there's little reason to believe it won't happen again in 2026. Their defense is also a giant question mark despite the solid talent.

Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mexico City)

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on after the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

They missed the playoffs last season, but it's not because their talent is lacking. The Vikings have a squad, and now that they upgraded at quarterback with Kyler Murray, they should do a lot better in 2026. Murray has annoyed the 49ers since he stepped into the league, and it's bound to happen again in Mexico City.

Week 4 vs. Denver Broncos

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) calls out signs in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

This game will be the final leg of a three-game homestand for the 49ers, which is perfect to face the Broncos. Denver's defense is strong, which is the main issue. Bo Nix is barely a threat. He's Jimmy Garoppolo with a bigger arm and more mobility.

Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) meet on the field in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles should be a spot or two higher, especially since it's late in the season. The stakes for this game will likely be high, making it extremely competitive. But the Eagles have Jalen Hurts, and the 49ers are at home.

Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95) forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A classic divisional matchup that will be tough to win, even at home. The fact that this game is late in the season will only intensify this matchup, especially if Matthew Stafford is close to what he was last year.

Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It doesn't matter if the Chiefs didn't drastically add talent this offseason. They will have Patrick Mahomes, who has thrived against the 49ers, especially in the regular season. The worst part is it's late in the season, so it'll be physically taxing and played in chilly weather most likely. Buckle up.

Week 1 at Los Angeles Rams (Australia)

Feb 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The logo for the 2026 NFL Melbourne game at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I still can't believe the 49ers are going to Australia, and to play a divisional game against the Rams, of all teams. The long travel and time change are going to make it feel like the 49ers are playing two opponents. It won't be easy by any means, and that includes the added pressure of a must-win game.

Week 15 at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday night)

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Yes, the Chargers will be one of the most difficult matchups for the 49ers. It starts with having to play a mid-December game on a Thursday night. That's already a tough challenge. Teams hate late-season Thursday night games. Plus, I think the Chargers are going to be significantly better with Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator because he can unlock Justin Herbert.

Week 5 and 12 Against Seattle Seahawks

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

I'm lumping both of these games together because the explanation is the same for why this is the hardest matchup for the 49ers. Their defense is insane, and since the 49ers didn't change their offensive line, it's most likely going to be similar results. Either way, it'll be difficult even if the 49ers have improved.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.