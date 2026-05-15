Ranking Every Game on the 49ers Schedule From Easiest to Hardest
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A mystery no longer.
The San Francisco 49ers and their fans officially know when they will take on their opponents now that the 2026 NFL regular season schedule has been released.
Some matchups will be a walk in the park for the 49ers, while others will be uphill battles. Here's what the easiest to hardest games on the 49ers' schedule are.
Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals
No opponent will be easier for the 49ers to play this season than the Cardinals. They barely have any talent, no quarterback, and a first-time head coach. Oh, and this game will be the second consecutive home game after they return from Australia. Easy win.
Week 18 at Arizona Cardinals
This matchup might be a bit more of a challenge since it's the regular-season finale. The 49ers could be physically taxed by then, but I anticipate the Cardinals still being a joke at the end.
Week 9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Despite having an impressive offseason, the Raiders are still levels below the 49ers. Plus, the 49ers get to face them at home, coming off their own Bye Week. That's significant. They should be able to take care of business in the throwback "Battle of the Bay" game.
Week 7 at Atlanta Falcons
If it wasn't for the Bye Week before they played the Raiders, I'd have the Falcons as the easier matchup. They were mediocre last season and now have Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback. It doesn't matter if they have Bijan Robinson, who didn't do anything against the Niners last year, if Tagovailoa is the quarterback.
Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders
Will this end up being a revenge game for Brandon Aiyuk? Because there's zero shot the Commanders defeat the 49ers. They barely have any talent worth being scared over. All they have is Terry McLaurin on offense to threaten and a bunch of mid players on defense. Yawn.
Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins
It's no secret that the Dolphins are mailing it in 2026. They have a first-time head coach and are devoid of talent outside of De'Von Achane. However, the 49ers are catching them after their Australia game. Their body clocks might still be out of whack, which makes this game a drag. It wouldn't be surprising if this lost this matchup.
Week 13 at New York Giants
The Giants will be a stronger team thanks to massively upgrading at head coach with John Harbaugh. Their defense is fairly solid, too. However, the 49ers took care of them fairly easily last year. It shouldn't drastically change much from last year's matchup.
Week 10 at Dallas Cowboys
I really want to put the Cowboys a couple of spots higher, but they always fail against the 49ers because of Dak Prescott. He never performs well against them, and there's little reason to believe it won't happen again in 2026. Their defense is also a giant question mark despite the solid talent.
Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mexico City)
They missed the playoffs last season, but it's not because their talent is lacking. The Vikings have a squad, and now that they upgraded at quarterback with Kyler Murray, they should do a lot better in 2026. Murray has annoyed the 49ers since he stepped into the league, and it's bound to happen again in Mexico City.
Week 4 vs. Denver Broncos
This game will be the final leg of a three-game homestand for the 49ers, which is perfect to face the Broncos. Denver's defense is strong, which is the main issue. Bo Nix is barely a threat. He's Jimmy Garoppolo with a bigger arm and more mobility.
Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles should be a spot or two higher, especially since it's late in the season. The stakes for this game will likely be high, making it extremely competitive. But the Eagles have Jalen Hurts, and the 49ers are at home.
Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams
A classic divisional matchup that will be tough to win, even at home. The fact that this game is late in the season will only intensify this matchup, especially if Matthew Stafford is close to what he was last year.
Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs
It doesn't matter if the Chiefs didn't drastically add talent this offseason. They will have Patrick Mahomes, who has thrived against the 49ers, especially in the regular season. The worst part is it's late in the season, so it'll be physically taxing and played in chilly weather most likely. Buckle up.
Week 1 at Los Angeles Rams (Australia)
I still can't believe the 49ers are going to Australia, and to play a divisional game against the Rams, of all teams. The long travel and time change are going to make it feel like the 49ers are playing two opponents. It won't be easy by any means, and that includes the added pressure of a must-win game.
Week 15 at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday night)
Yes, the Chargers will be one of the most difficult matchups for the 49ers. It starts with having to play a mid-December game on a Thursday night. That's already a tough challenge. Teams hate late-season Thursday night games. Plus, I think the Chargers are going to be significantly better with Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator because he can unlock Justin Herbert.
Week 5 and 12 Against Seattle Seahawks
I'm lumping both of these games together because the explanation is the same for why this is the hardest matchup for the 49ers. Their defense is insane, and since the 49ers didn't change their offensive line, it's most likely going to be similar results. Either way, it'll be difficult even if the 49ers have improved.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN