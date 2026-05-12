Predicting Every 49ers 2026 Primetime Game and Opponent

Every year since 2019, the San Francisco 49ers have been scheduled for at least five primetime games.

They’re a massive draw thanks to their brand. Most importantly, they’ve been one of the better teams in the last seven years. The NFL is wise to place the 49ers heavily in primetime.

Expect that to happen again when the 2026 schedule drops. It’s a guarantee. What isn’t a guarantee is who the primetime opponents for the 49ers will be. The Los Angeles Rams are one confirmed opponent.

The 49ers will face them in Australia in Week 1, televising on Netflix. That qualifies as a primetime game since it’s a standalone. As for the rest, I have an idea of who the 49ers will take on in primetime in 2026.

Seattle Seahawks

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The most obvious team that the 49ers will play in primetime is the Seattle Seahawks. After being decimated in the last two games by Seattle, the NFL will want to showcase these rivals again.

They will try to sell the point of revenge, especially after the Seahawks won a Super Bowl in the 49ers’ stadium. But even without that, these two teams have competed in primetime for many years now.

It’s expected that they will square off again, whether it is Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night. The NFL will never pass up these two division rivals in primetime, especially right now that they’re both excellent.

Dallas Cowboys

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

It makes too much sense for the 49ers to take on the Dallas Cowboys in primetime. The last time they faced each other in 2024, they played on Sunday Night Football.

These two teams are massive draws together. It should be automatic to pencil them in for primetime. However, it’s going to be tough for the NFL to pry this matchup from FOX.

I’d bet that since they faced each other in primetime last time, FOX will refuse to allow that to happen in 2026. That’s the only way I can see this sensible matchup failing to land in primetime.

New York Giants

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) gestures before a play begins during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With John Harbaugh as the head coach, the New York Giants have regained some competence in their franchise. It’s not as much of a joke franchise as before.

Kind of like when the Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson. And similar to that, the NFL pushed the Bears into primetime games, which is likely to occur for the Giants with Harbaugh at the helm.

The 49ers faced the Giants last season in the early Sunday time slot. They could play them again in that slot, but they’re poised to square off in primetime. Perhaps a Monday night matchup is where they’ll be placed.

Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last time the 49ers played the AFC West, it was the Los Angeles Chargers whom they faced in primetime. This time, I think the NFL will get it right and schedule the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime against San Francisco.

Does it really need to be explained why? These two have generated two of the more entertaining Super Bowls in the last eight years. It’s only right that they have their matchup in primetime this year.

Plus, the 49ers always play at least one AFC opponent in primetime. There’s no other team from the AFC that they face this year that makes more sense and provides an electric matchup and buildup than the Chiefs.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) doesn't make catch while being defended by San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

I’m almost reluctant to name the Philadelphia Eagles as a primetime matchup for the 49ers. Instead of them, it’ll probably end up going to the Washington Commanders or Minnesota Vikings.

But the Eagles in primetime at Levi’s Stadium is too enticing to pass up. If the Cowboys aren’t the primetime matchup for the 49ers, the Eagles certainly will be.

After the 49ers embarrassed the Eagles on their home field in the playoffs, they have to run this matchup back in primetime and on Sunday Night Football. The draw will be massive. If not, that’s a fumble by the NFL.

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