Former 49ers Star is Right About George Kittle Participating at TEU

It's awesome to see what George Kittle has created with Tight End University.

The annual offseason summit has brought on a greater appreciation for tight ends. However, what isn't awesome to see is that Kittle is participating in workouts.

Now, he's not doing much, but he is out there lightly working out, which is odd to see. He's still recovering from a torn Achilles. He hasn't been cleared yet.

It's risky for him to do anything lightly away from the San Francisco 49ers' facility. Even former 49ers star Donte Whitner is put off by it.

Whitner is right about Kittle

George Kittle is risking the 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes at TEU.



John Lynch… take control.



June reps aren’t worth a January regret.



Full Episode: https://t.co/R41OeFyYT2

& on Apple & Spotify@DonteWhitner @rodbrooksTV pic.twitter.com/U33nmBOtBJ — Grit Code Podcast (@thegritcode) June 27, 2026

“When I’m watching the videos with my athlete eyes, he’s limping out there. He doesn’t really look good to me. If you look at other players commenting on that video, the guy is not 100% healthy. This is the first time I’ve ever seen an actual player who hasn’t been cleared by the medical staff, participate in football drills outside of the facility," said Whitner.

"I’m gonna go out and say this, he’s dangling that Super Bowl playing around with his Achilles right now because think about what he means to the 49ers offense and not just the offense, but think about what he means to this team as the emotional leader. It perpetuates and penetrates onto the defense and the special teams as well with the way that he plays. So if George Kittle hypothetically goes out there and hurts himself right now, the 49ers cannot and will not make it to the Super Bowl.”

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and founder of Tight End University talks with his wife Claire Kittle during the Tight End University annual offseason training summit at Vanderbilt University’s FirstBank Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Super Bowl comments may seem crazy initially, but it's not. The 49ers need Kittle to make the Super Bowl. Just look at how badly they missed him in the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks.

His presence on the field is critical. So, for him to participate a bit, it's risky. But maybe his doctors have given him the green light to do those workouts.

It's not like he's going full speed and running routes. The reality is, we don't truly know what he's been green-lighted to do.

Still, I get why Whitner has a gripe with it, and he's not wrong. If there's any place he should work out, it should be on the 49ers' field -- not at his own event.

Just imagine if he did injure himself during that. That would be a difficult one to defend. Thankfully, nothing happened, but he should still exercise caution.

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