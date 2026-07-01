Former 49ers Star is Right About George Kittle Participating at TEU
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It's awesome to see what George Kittle has created with Tight End University.
The annual offseason summit has brought on a greater appreciation for tight ends. However, what isn't awesome to see is that Kittle is participating in workouts.
Now, he's not doing much, but he is out there lightly working out, which is odd to see. He's still recovering from a torn Achilles. He hasn't been cleared yet.
It's risky for him to do anything lightly away from the San Francisco 49ers' facility. Even former 49ers star Donte Whitner is put off by it.
Whitner is right about Kittle
“When I’m watching the videos with my athlete eyes, he’s limping out there. He doesn’t really look good to me. If you look at other players commenting on that video, the guy is not 100% healthy. This is the first time I’ve ever seen an actual player who hasn’t been cleared by the medical staff, participate in football drills outside of the facility," said Whitner.
"I’m gonna go out and say this, he’s dangling that Super Bowl playing around with his Achilles right now because think about what he means to the 49ers offense and not just the offense, but think about what he means to this team as the emotional leader. It perpetuates and penetrates onto the defense and the special teams as well with the way that he plays. So if George Kittle hypothetically goes out there and hurts himself right now, the 49ers cannot and will not make it to the Super Bowl.”
The Super Bowl comments may seem crazy initially, but it's not. The 49ers need Kittle to make the Super Bowl. Just look at how badly they missed him in the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks.
His presence on the field is critical. So, for him to participate a bit, it's risky. But maybe his doctors have given him the green light to do those workouts.
It's not like he's going full speed and running routes. The reality is, we don't truly know what he's been green-lighted to do.
Still, I get why Whitner has a gripe with it, and he's not wrong. If there's any place he should work out, it should be on the 49ers' field -- not at his own event.
Just imagine if he did injure himself during that. That would be a difficult one to defend. Thankfully, nothing happened, but he should still exercise caution.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN