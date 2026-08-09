This Would Constitute a Successful Season for 49ers TE George Kittle
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A month before the San Francisco 49ers' 2026 season gets underway, it's still unclear whether George Kittle will be ready for Week 1 in Australia.
He's currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but there's evidence from training camp that he's been doing rehab and participating in exercises to ensure he's ready for the season.
Here's what a successful 2026 would be for Kittle.
The 49ers’ all-time tight end receiving touchdown record
The most achievable record for Kittle is in sight. He has every chance of overtaking Vernon Davis for the most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in 49ers history.
Kittle enters this year with 52, while Davis' record stands at 55. Aside from his rookie year and the 2020 season, when he played only eight games, Kittle has recorded at least four receiving touchdowns in every season. Last season, he had seven despite playing only 11 games.
It likely would have been topped last year if it wasn't for his Week 1 injury which caused him to miss several games, but given he's on track to return for this year's season opener, if not a couple of weeks after, he should have almost a full season to get there.
Output expectation: 700+ yards and 5 TD
It should be plausible to expect Kittle to record 700-plus receiving yards and at least five touchdowns this year. He's one of the best receiving tight ends in the league.
There might be plenty of question marks about how he will get on after suffering a torn right Achilles in January, but every update since has offered optimism that he could return as the same player.
He's by no means slowing down and should still have multiple years ahead of him operating as one of the very best tight ends in the league.
One key option, Ricky Pearsall, won't be available at all this season after undergoing season-ending PCL surgery and beginning his extensive rehab. Kittle's involvement could increase as a result, perhaps not initially, but as the campaign progresses.
The main obstacle to Kittle reaching this output is how quickly he can get back to full intensity after not having the same reps at training camp.
There should be little doubt about his ability to have another good season, but it would only be natural for him to take a couple of weeks to get back into the swing of things.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal