This Would Constitute a Successful Season for 49ers TE George Kittle

A month before the San Francisco 49ers' 2026 season gets underway, it's still unclear whether George Kittle will be ready for Week 1 in Australia.

He's currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but there's evidence from training camp that he's been doing rehab and participating in exercises to ensure he's ready for the season.

Here's what a successful 2026 would be for Kittle.

The 49ers’ all-time tight end receiving touchdown record

The most achievable record for Kittle is in sight. He has every chance of overtaking Vernon Davis for the most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in 49ers history.

Kittle enters this year with 52, while Davis' record stands at 55. Aside from his rookie year and the 2020 season, when he played only eight games, Kittle has recorded at least four receiving touchdowns in every season. Last season, he had seven despite playing only 11 games.

It likely would have been topped last year if it wasn't for his Week 1 injury which caused him to miss several games, but given he's on track to return for this year's season opener, if not a couple of weeks after, he should have almost a full season to get there.

Output expectation: 700+ yards and 5 TD

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle warms up during the Tight End University annual offseason training summit at Vanderbilt University’s FirstBank Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It should be plausible to expect Kittle to record 700-plus receiving yards and at least five touchdowns this year. He's one of the best receiving tight ends in the league.

There might be plenty of question marks about how he will get on after suffering a torn right Achilles in January, but every update since has offered optimism that he could return as the same player.

He's by no means slowing down and should still have multiple years ahead of him operating as one of the very best tight ends in the league.

One key option, Ricky Pearsall, won't be available at all this season after undergoing season-ending PCL surgery and beginning his extensive rehab. Kittle's involvement could increase as a result, perhaps not initially, but as the campaign progresses.

The main obstacle to Kittle reaching this output is how quickly he can get back to full intensity after not having the same reps at training camp.

There should be little doubt about his ability to have another good season, but it would only be natural for him to take a couple of weeks to get back into the swing of things.