How 49ers TE George Kittle's Rehab Mirrors Fred Warner's

The San Francisco 49ers are extremely lucky to have George Kittle and Fred Warner.

Not only are they arguably the best at their respective positions, tight end and linebacker, but they are also likely to remain with the 49ers for the rest of their careers, which is exactly what the organization needs.

Both George Kittle and Fred Warner deserve praise

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) celebrate after defeating the Green Bay Packers in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Every time George Kittle has a microphone in front of him, he is asked about the Achilles injury he suffered in last season's playoff defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

And every time, his response is the same: he wants to be back for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in the 49ers' season opener in Australia. It is the first-ever game in that part of the world, and he doesn't want to miss it.

Time will tell on that front, but judging by the video evidence of his recovery, it appears increasingly possible. If Kittle does return in Week 1, he would have recovered in less than nine months. For a 32-year-old who turns 33 this season, that would be remarkable, and he and the medical staff around him would deserve huge credit.

This recovery progress mirrors Warner's, who was once one of the most durable players on the roster before suffering a season-ending right ankle injury in Week 6.

Warner missed the remainder of the season, but he showed why he is regarded as one of the team's true leaders. Despite being unable to play, he remained a constant presence around the organization, supporting his teammates from the sidelines, attending multiple games, and doing everything possible to recover as quickly as he could.

Had the 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round, Warner would have been available for the NFC Championship Game, slightly more than three months after he was carted off in Tampa.

Much like Kittle is doing now, Warner did everything possible throughout his rehabilitation to give himself the best chance of returning when the team needed him most.

Kittle and Warner exemplify what it means to represent the City of San Francisco. They have given everything to the organization since arriving in 2017 and 2018, respectively, setting the standard for commitment, leadership and professionalism.

There is little doubt both will earn their place on the 49ers' prestigious 10-year wall, and if they continue on this trajectory, they should one day be honored with statues inside the 49ers Museum at Levi's.