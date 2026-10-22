Former Falcons Star Doubts 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Will Ever Win a Super Bowl

Will the San Francisco 49ers win a Super Bowl under head coach Kyle Shanahan?

It's the age-old question. Shanahan enters his 10th season with the 49ers this year, making him the team's longest-tenured head coach, yet they still haven't won a Super Bowl.

They have come close on two occasions, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl following fourth-quarter and overtime heartbreak. They also blew a lead against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game and suffered a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a separate season.

Roddy White, a former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver who spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the franchise, delivered a brutal verdict on Shanahan's Super Bowl-winning credentials. White played his final season in Atlanta under Shanahan, who served as the Falcons' offensive coordinator at the time.

"Yeah, but they start like this every year," White said on the Up & Adams Show. "That team starts very fast every year. The only time they haven't started fast is when they had everybody hurt. And this year, they're still managing to get people hurt, but they're off to a good start."

"I think, me personally, that he's a great offensive mind," White said. "But in tough situations, in pressure situations, the over-aggressive play calls always get him in trouble. And I think that's just his mentality. He doesn't play situational football well. That's the only thing that I think that's really like a knock on his game, and the thing that he does—he doesn't play situational football well.

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks down at his play sheet against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And that gets his team in trouble when you play against great quarterbacks. And when you make it to the Super Bowl, you're going to be playing against a great quarterback. So your ability to understand the flow of the game, and the things like that, is going to help you win those games.

"I think that Kyle always thinks about, 'I have to win the game. I have to win the game,' instead of putting his players in the best position to win the game," White added.

"He's a great play-caller, like great play-caller. The play call sheet is deep, I will say that ... So, he's very, very smart. I just think the aggressive play calling was not needed. A pressure situation always gets the best of him."

With this take in mind and the 49ers 6-0 to start the season, will the past repeat itself?