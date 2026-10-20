How the 49ers Feel About Their 6-0 Start to the Season

The San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC standings after securing their sixth consecutive win of the season against the Washington Commanders.

Despite dealing with injuries, the 49ers have remained undefeated and hold the best record in the conference. They are 3-0 in the NFC West, having secured wins over the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Los Angeles Rams, who went into this season as the Super Bowl favorites.

It's been a hugely successful start to the season for San Francisco. The 49ers have shown plenty of strengths despite dealing with a string of injuries, overcoming concerns so far that their injury-hit roster could derail their season.

Despite the challenges, the 49ers have continued to deliver results and exceed expectations through the opening weeks of the season. Their impressive start has drawn reactions from coaches and players, who have shared their thoughts on the 100% win record.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) high five in the closing minute of game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I feel good that we just won a game. I mean, 6-0 is better than any other options in your record, but definitely, I feel good when the year's over and you're the last team to win the last game of the year. So, I'll wait until that moment," shared Kyle Shanahan.

"Yeah. A win is a win. You know, they're hard to come by and no game is given to you," added Trent Williams. "We had a lot of guys go down. They did as well. So it's not an excuse, but I think we were just a hair off a couple of plays where we could have kept the drive alive. And ultimately we could have probably ended the game on our terms."

“Of course, 6-0, fantastic,” stated Fred Warner. “We’re gonna still continue to chase progression. You don’t want to just be a 6-0, you want to be a team that’s on the rise.”

It's the right mentality to have. The 49ers have often appeared focused on the ultimate goal of reaching the Super Bowl, but last season brought a shift in mindset. Rather than looking too far ahead, the focus turned to taking each game as it came and ensuring every player fulfilled their responsibilities to the best of their ability.

Of course, the ultimate goal has to be winning the Super Bowl. The 49ers are one of the biggest franchises in the league for a reason, so expectations will always be high. However, the key is to focus on performing at their best, winning each game, and taking it one step at a time until they achieve their ultimate goal.