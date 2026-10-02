Kyle Shanahan Set to Become Longest-Tenured Head Coach in 49ers History

This year marks a decade of Kyle Shanahan leading the San Francisco 49ers organization as its head coach.

It’s come around quickly. Since 2017, Shanahan has led the 49ers to two Super Bowl appearances, two NFC Championship Games, and a trip to the Divisional Round last season.

Let’s be honest: despite coming up short in the Super Bowl (twice) and suffering some painful near-misses, the organization is in a far better position than it could have imagined before Shanahan was given the keys.

And now, heading into Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, Shanahan will become the longest-tenured 49ers head coach in franchise history. He will overtake the legendary Bill Walsh on the all-time list. Both have coached 152 regular-season games, but Walsh has a superior 10-4 playoff record to Shanahan’s 9-5.

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan at press conference after the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, reaching the top of the franchise’s longevity list is significant in its own right. Shanahan has now spent nearly a decade leading the 49ers, navigating rebuilds, injuries, roster changes and several postseason runs along the way.

While his résumé does not yet match Walsh’s in terms of rings - one of the biggest metrics for any coach - he has firmly established himself as one of the most significant coaches in franchise history.

But, of course, Shanahan has time on his hands to change the narrative that he can't get over the line. He quietly signed a new contract in the offseason. We don't know when it expires, but it's clear the 49ers won't remove him unless he wants a new challenge. The right call.

Since the 49ers moved to Levi’s Stadium, Shanahan has played a major role in making this era of the franchise so successful. He has taken the team from a rebuilding organization to a consistent contender, which is a credit to his coaching and the way he has led the franchise.

Being a contender every year is difficult, and it’s obvious that Shanahan is doing everything he can to complete the job with the current core he has built over time and remained extremely loyal to. The addition of Mike Evans in free agency this year has only added another important piece to that group, giving Shanahan another weapon who will undoubtedly go into the Hall of Fame.

Now, he will move past one of the most incredible head coaches in NFL history on the 49ers’ all-time list, with continued chances to build his own legacy.