Four 49ers That Will Improve Playing With Osa Odighizuwa

Osa Odighizuwa is an all-around defensive lineman. He does great defending the run and is impactful as a pass rusher. The San Francisco 49ers should feel lucky to have him.

However, Odighizuwa is stronger as a pass rusher. That is where the 49ers will benefit the most, especially these four players, who will improve playing with him. And it starts with Nick Bosa.

Nick Bosa

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Bosa will always be a great player, no matter who is alongside him. But it would be foolish not to acknowledge that he is at his best when he has adequate talent around him.

Odighizuwa being a force in the middle will only help Bosa with his matchups. When Arik Armstead was with the 49ers, Bosa was able to be incredibly effective. He was a better player with Armstead than without.

As much as having a complementary edge rusher opposite of him helps, a threatening defensive tackle benefits him the most. Bosa's numbers will improve with Odighizuwa in the fold.

Mykel Williams

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Yes, Mykel Williams is a defensive end, but he kicks inside on pass-rushing downs. He gets a perfect view of how Odighizuwa is impactful as a pass rusher.

Now, Williams and Odighizuwa are different players in physical stature and style. He won't be able to copy and paste everything he sees from Odighizuwa.

But that shouldn't stop him from poking his brain and learning from watching him. Seeing how Odighizuwa works should unlock Williams once he's back and healthy.

C.J. West

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle C.J. West (99) reacts after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Between C.J. West and Alfred Collins, West will receive more snaps on pass-rushing downs. He's more suited for it than Collins, which is where Odighizuwa will help the most. West has a long way to go.

That is where learning from Odighizuwa, or even lining up next to him on occasions when he's rotated in, will benefit West greatly. He started picking it up late last season with his pass-rushing skills.

West ended the season with some momentum. Now, he just needs to take it up some notches and use Odighizuwa as a reference point of what can work and what doesn't.

Gracen Halton

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gracen Halton fires off the snap like a ball being shot out of a cannon. He doesn't need any help in that department, but he can use some tips on what to do after.

Halton is a solid pass rusher, which is what lured the 49ers into drafting him. He already has some skill as a pass rusher, and that will only enhance playing behind Odighizuwa.

It wouldn't be surprising at all if, during the defensive line meetings, coach Kris Kocurek shows Odighizuwa's tape for the rest of the players, like Halton, to follow. His growth will be integral.

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