Osa Odighizuwa Has One Goal on His Mind For 49ers This Season
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San Francisco 49ers’ newest defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has one goal in mind this season.
Fresh off a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, Odighizuwa arrives to bolster a major need on defense, with the move already being viewed as one of San Francisco’s smartest roster decisions of the offseason.
He's established himself as one of the NFL’s most consistent interior defensive linemen, recording 216 tackles and 17 sacks across five seasons. His durability, pass-rushing ability, and experience in high-pressure games should provide an immediate boost to a 49ers defensive front aiming to return to championship contention.
He now has one goal in mind heading into his first season representing the red and gold.
Osa Odighizuwa aiming for the Super Bowl with the 49ers
“I definitely want to make a deep playoff run and get to the dance. I want to get that ring for sure. Being on a team that has been to the Super Bowl in two of the last six seasons is very hopeful," shared Odighizuwa on the Richard Sherman Podcast.
"Last year they made it to the second round of the playoffs with a bunch of guys hurt, just bringing guys like Dre Greenlaw back, bringing me in, and Mike Evans, it’s awesome because it’s being part of that cavalry.
"As far as my personal goals, I’m not gonna touch too much on that. I know what they are, and I just know for the past 5 years, I haven’t scratched the surface of the player that I am. It hasn’t been put on full display and I plan on putting that on full display.”
Odighizuwa's arrival brings a résumé of durability with age and time still on his side, two crucial factors the 49ers desperately needed to address after 2025 saw injuries on both sides of the ball.
While it’s true the organization prioritized experienced veterans and focused heavily on the here and now, this move also provides long-term stability on the defensive line, giving San Francisco a proven player who can contribute immediately while still remaining part of the team’s future plans for years ahead.
Every player aims to win a Super Bowl regardless of the franchise they represent, but the roster moves the 49ers made this offseason strongly indicate just how serious the organization is, at least in Odighizuwa’s eyes, about finally getting the job done after multiple near misses in recent years.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal