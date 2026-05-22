Osa Odighizuwa Has One Goal on His Mind For 49ers This Season

San Francisco 49ers’ newest defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has one goal in mind this season.

Fresh off a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, Odighizuwa arrives to bolster a major need on defense, with the move already being viewed as one of San Francisco’s smartest roster decisions of the offseason.

He's established himself as one of the NFL’s most consistent interior defensive linemen, recording 216 tackles and 17 sacks across five seasons. His durability, pass-rushing ability, and experience in high-pressure games should provide an immediate boost to a 49ers defensive front aiming to return to championship contention.

He now has one goal in mind heading into his first season representing the red and gold.

Osa Odighizuwa aiming for the Super Bowl with the 49ers

Jun 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

“I definitely want to make a deep playoff run and get to the dance. I want to get that ring for sure. Being on a team that has been to the Super Bowl in two of the last six seasons is very hopeful," shared Odighizuwa on the Richard Sherman Podcast.

"Last year they made it to the second round of the playoffs with a bunch of guys hurt, just bringing guys like Dre Greenlaw back, bringing me in, and Mike Evans, it’s awesome because it’s being part of that cavalry.

"As far as my personal goals, I’m not gonna touch too much on that. I know what they are, and I just know for the past 5 years, I haven’t scratched the surface of the player that I am. It hasn’t been put on full display and I plan on putting that on full display.”

Odighizuwa's arrival brings a résumé of durability with age and time still on his side, two crucial factors the 49ers desperately needed to address after 2025 saw injuries on both sides of the ball.

While it’s true the organization prioritized experienced veterans and focused heavily on the here and now, this move also provides long-term stability on the defensive line, giving San Francisco a proven player who can contribute immediately while still remaining part of the team’s future plans for years ahead.

Every player aims to win a Super Bowl regardless of the franchise they represent, but the roster moves the 49ers made this offseason strongly indicate just how serious the organization is, at least in Odighizuwa’s eyes, about finally getting the job done after multiple near misses in recent years.