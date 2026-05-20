2 Veteran Free Agents the 49ers Should Sign Instead of Joey Bosa

Until Joey Bosa lands with a team, the San Francisco 49ers will forever be linked to him.

They have ample salary cap space to sign him, a need for another edge rusher, and his brother, Nick Bosa. These are the points being made for the 49ers to bring him aboard.

However, it's a fruitless topic. Bosa is too expensive, which is why the 49ers haven't signed him. He's also an overrated player at this stage of his career and is an injury concern.

In fact, there are a couple of other veteran free agents who make more sense for the 49ers to go after than Bosa. It starts with the wily veteran, formerly of the New Orleans Saints.

Cameron Jordan

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) walks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Look at Cameron Jordan and Raheem Morris all buddy-buddy. I'm sure Morris wouldn't mind having Jordan as one of his pass rushers in 2026.

I know he's up there in age. Jordan will be 37 years old when the season begins. That's a giant red flag. However, he never misses games and is still an effective player.

Last season, Jordan tallied 10.5 sacks and 30 pressures. That's an impressive stat line for a player at his age. You can't say that about Bosa, who didn't come close to those numbers or impact.

The best part of all is that Jordan will provide phenomenal leadership. And with a tremendously young defensive line, they'd all benefit from his presence.

I doubt Jordan will be an expensive signing. I'd imagine his free agency tenure is due to teams not reaching out. His age is a drawback, but even if he were at a similar cost to Bosa, he'd be better to bring in.

Kyle Van Noy

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) looks on during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

I'm not fond of Kyle Van Noy as a player who will produce or even give more than a light impact on numerous occasions. Signing him would be because of his experience.

Again, with a bunch of rookies and second-year players on the defensive line, it makes too much sense for the 49ers to bring in a veteran presence. Those players didn't have that last year.

Plus, Van Noy should be cheap. He's also cited the 49ers as a team he'd "really like" to play recently.

"I would really like to play with my little brother, Fred Warner, with the Niners," Van Noy said on the Up and Adams show. "I think they got something cooking over there. I would love to play with my little brother. That's my guy."

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