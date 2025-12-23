The 7 Biggest Takeaways From the 49ers' Win Against Indianapolis
Another win stacked up by the San Francisco 49ers.
Their offense lit up the Indianapolis Colts in primetime to get the win with a score of 48-27. It was amazing to see how sweet the offense was, but also demoralizing to see their defensive performance.
There's plenty to go over from the 49ers' win that inches them closer to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Let's start with the player of the game.
Brock Purdy is letting it rip
What a performance by Brock Purdy. He was absolutely nails against the Colts tonight, completing 25-of-34 passes for 295 yards, a career-high five touchdowns, and one interception.
Purdy's five touchdowns are the most by a 49ers quarterback since Steve Young did it in Super Bowl XXIX against the Chargers. He's also the first to do it in the regular season since Joe Montana (six touchdowns) in 1990.
Purdy is letting it rip, which indicates the confidence and comfort level he is playing with. This is now the third consecutive game that Purdy has played incredibly in.
These performances resemble the 2023 version, which was an MVP finalist. If he can continue this form, the 49ers' offense will be a force that no one will want to face in the playoffs.
George Kittle suffers an ankle injury
In the final minutes of the third quarter, George Kittle injured his ankle. He hurt hit on a route while making a cut and limped off the field.
Kittle wouldn't return to the game after that. He was shown moving around on the sideline, which is a good sign. Still, his status for the next game will be uncertain.
49ers wake up their rushing attack
Entering Monday night, the Colts were allowing only 95.1 rushing yards per game. It was going to be a tall task for the 49ers' offense and Christian McCaffrey to find amazing success against them.
Well, that is exactly what they did, and they made that success look fairly easy. McCaffrey rushed 21 times for 117 times (5.6 yards per carry). He also registered a season-long rush of 24 yards.
The 49ers woke up their rushing attack this game. The best part is that it wasn't against an average rushing defense. They did it against a great one, which is perfect timing with the playoffs around the corner.
Special teams elevates to elite status
After years of having an inept special teams, the 49ers have finally become elite in this area. They can consistently connect on field goals with Eddy Pineiro, their punt/kickoff coverage is solid, and their returns with Skyy Moore are sensational.
Credit to special teams coordinator Brant Boyer and the players executing at a high level. They have played a significant role in several wins this year, which will benefit the 49ers in the playoffs.
49ers' run defense superbly rebounds
Last week against the Tennessee Titans, the 49ers let Tony Pollard trample all over them. He tallied 104 rushing yards on 14 carries and a score. This was against arguably the worst team in the NFL.
So, naturally, the reaction to that was that the 49ers were in danger against the Colts with Jonathan Taylor. Surprisingly, the 49ers' run defense superbly rebounded. Taylor wasn't a factor at all in this game.
He ran it 16 times for 46 yards (2.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown. They made it an emphasis not to allow Taylor to be the reason they lose. This performance should aid the 49ers when they take on the Chicago Bears next week.
49ers' defense will be the team's undoing
As fantastic as the 49ers were at defending the run, they were horrendous at defending against Phillip Rivers. They made him look like the 2018 version of himself.
This game was another reminder that their secondary is lackluster. Rookie Upton Stout is probably their best defensive back. There is only so much Robert Saleh can do.
He's playing with countless players who shouldn't be starting or playing this much. But injuries have forced him to do so. The defense will be the 49ers' undoing when they get to the playoffs.
Kyle Shanahan is wrong about Ji'Ayir Brown
For some reason, Kyle Shanahan has been adamant that Ji'Ayir Brown is a talented player and their second-best safety. It's tough to even semi-believe because Brown ends up with more lowlights than highlights.
Brown was responsible for the first touchdown allowed in the game. He might've even been part of the second touchdown allowed. Either way, he's just not a starting-caliber safety. He's best suited for special teams.
