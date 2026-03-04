The Complete List of Players the 49ers Should and Should Not Re-Sign

The San Francisco 49ers have a long list of free agents and plenty of decisions to make when it comes to their own free agents before they even begin to think about other teams. Which players are priorities to come back, which players may switch teams, and which players are almost certain to leave?

Must Re-Sign

Eddy Pineiro

The 49ers finally found a kicker they cannot let walk and start the search all over again. There is always a line, but right now they need to bring him back.

Spencer Burford

Burford not only provides depth at left guard, but he is also an insurance plan at left tackle as well. This is the type of depth they need to retain.

Brian Robinson

Christian McCaffrey is getting older and took on a heavy workload. Meanwhile, Jordan James has not shown he is ready to step into the backup role.

Luke Gifford

Gifford not only gets snaps in base looks, he plays special teams.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Skyy Moore

Moore is a return option both in the punt and kicking game. This is valuable.

Thomas Morstead

No reason to move on from the punter.

Might Re-sign

Jauan Jennings

This will come down to the money and whether the 49ers can find a better option for a value signing.

Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell will come cheaply, but that is because he is not going to bring much. His return should not change plans.

Jordan Elliott

The 49ers need to try to find upgrades over Elliott before they look to re-sgn him.

Kendrick Bourne

Bourne could be signed for a small price and can compete for a bottom of the roster spot, but he cannot be guaranteed anything more.

Matt Hennessy

Do they want to keep their backup center?

Curtis Robinson

Eric Kendricks

Garrett Wallow

All three linebackers will depend on how much younger they try to get at the position, or if they invest real resources on depth.

Do not Re-sign

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yetur Gross-Matos

Gross-Matos has been a disappointment and has not stay healthy in San Francisco.

Jason Pinnock

Pinnock was demoted to dime, where he struggled just as much.

Ben Bartch

Barcth could not stay healthy when given the chance to start and the team needs to invest offensive line roster spots on players who will play.

Kevin Givens

Injuries are catching up to him.

Kalia Davis

The 49ers are letting him seek a contract elsewhere, which should tell you all you need to know.

Trent Taylor

Patrick Taylor

These two are inconsequential.