The Complete List of Players the 49ers Should and Should Not Re-Sign
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers have a long list of free agents and plenty of decisions to make when it comes to their own free agents before they even begin to think about other teams. Which players are priorities to come back, which players may switch teams, and which players are almost certain to leave?
Must Re-Sign
Eddy Pineiro
The 49ers finally found a kicker they cannot let walk and start the search all over again. There is always a line, but right now they need to bring him back.
Spencer Burford
Burford not only provides depth at left guard, but he is also an insurance plan at left tackle as well. This is the type of depth they need to retain.
Brian Robinson
Christian McCaffrey is getting older and took on a heavy workload. Meanwhile, Jordan James has not shown he is ready to step into the backup role.
Luke Gifford
Gifford not only gets snaps in base looks, he plays special teams.
Skyy Moore
Moore is a return option both in the punt and kicking game. This is valuable.
Thomas Morstead
No reason to move on from the punter.
Might Re-sign
Jauan Jennings
This will come down to the money and whether the 49ers can find a better option for a value signing.
Clelin Ferrell
Ferrell will come cheaply, but that is because he is not going to bring much. His return should not change plans.
Jordan Elliott
The 49ers need to try to find upgrades over Elliott before they look to re-sgn him.
Kendrick Bourne
Bourne could be signed for a small price and can compete for a bottom of the roster spot, but he cannot be guaranteed anything more.
Matt Hennessy
Do they want to keep their backup center?
Curtis Robinson
Eric Kendricks
Garrett Wallow
All three linebackers will depend on how much younger they try to get at the position, or if they invest real resources on depth.
Do not Re-sign
Yetur Gross-Matos
Gross-Matos has been a disappointment and has not stay healthy in San Francisco.
Jason Pinnock
Pinnock was demoted to dime, where he struggled just as much.
Ben Bartch
Barcth could not stay healthy when given the chance to start and the team needs to invest offensive line roster spots on players who will play.
Kevin Givens
Injuries are catching up to him.
Kalia Davis
The 49ers are letting him seek a contract elsewhere, which should tell you all you need to know.
Trent Taylor
Patrick Taylor
These two are inconsequential.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley