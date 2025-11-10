The 7 Biggest Takeaways From the 49ers' 42-26 Loss to the Rams
There was a chance for the San Francisco 49ers to comeback against the Los Angeles Rams after trailing 21-0 in the first half.
Unfortunately, it was a case of too little too late against their division rival. Here are the seven biggest takeaways from the 49ers' loss to the Rams.
49ers officially have a quarterback controversy
I wasn't a believer in the quarterback controversy narrative on the 49ers, but I am now. Mac Jones has been balling out as the starter and is making it tough to play Brock Purdy, especially if he's not fully healthy.
How can the 49ers go back to Purdy? Jones is the hot hand. He isn't just keeping the 49ers' offense sufficient; he's enhancing it. They look sweet on offense.
At this point, the only thing Purdy would bring to the table better than Jones is his scrambling ability. But that's only helpful for off-schedule plays, which only occur, probably, 10 percent of the time.
Jones doesn't have that ability, and the offense is more than fine without it. He has to remain the starter for the rest of the season, which will make the 49ers look foolish for extending Purdy.
Brian Robinson Jr. is the best running back on the 49ers
There's nothing left to see. Today's game proved that Brian Robinson Jr. is the better running back right now than Christian McCaffrey. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry versus McCaffrey's 2.5.
Every time Robinson gets the ball, it generates a positive play. McCaffrey gets the ball, and it skews more negatively. The 49ers' running offense is just a better fit for a bruiser runner like Robinson.
Jauan Jennings is a negative factor
Jauan Jennings registered a drop that would've converted a third down on the opening drive. After that, he was penalized, then lost a fumble after the 49ers' offense was driving.
Maybe trading him should've been the move for the 49ers after all. There's just been something off with him all season long. I get that he is playing through pain, but it's been weird before that.
Indirectly holding out of training camp has to play a part in this. Every time a 49ers player holds out of camp, they play terribly in the regular season. It just throws them off. At least he's gone after this year.
George Kittle is an injection of energy
George Kittle wasn't heavily involved on offense, but when he was, he was an injection of energy. It's difficult to understand why Kyle Shanahan doesn't feature him more.
When the 49ers were down 21-0, it was Kittle who tallied a couple of tremendous catches to pick up the pace. Good things happen when you feed your stars on offense. It just needs to happen more often.
49ers were absolutely right by not making a trade
The 49ers received quite a bit of flak from fans and pundits for not making a splash trade. After watching this game, they were absolutely proven right by it.
Trey Hendrickson wasn't helping the 49ers' defense dramatically in this game. Neither was Jermaine Johnson. There are just too many holes on the defense for the 49ers to cure with one trade.
It's better to keep the draft picks than to go after a rental when the rental won't change everything. Good call on the 49ers to remain idle at the deadline. There's no midseason fix for all of these injuries.
Rookie Nick Martin needs to play
Why on earth are the 49ers playing Luke Gifford over rookie Nick Martin? Either Martin is a terrible player that the 49ers wasted a third-round pick on, or they are delusional in keeping him seated.
Whatever the case may be, Martin needs to play. Just trot him out there and see what happens. The 49ers could use speed on the defense. Isn't that why they drafted him? I just don't get it. What an odd situation.
Winning the NFC West is out of the question
There was a good possibility the 49ers could win the NFC West, but that dream is now dead. The Rams have way too much momentum right now and have created separation between themselves and the 49ers.
Not to mention that the Seattle Seahawks look insanely scary. The 49ers are likely going to lose their matchup with them. A Wild Card playoff berth is the only option for the 49ers.
Maybe if countless injuries didn't deplete their defense, they could still have a chance. But there's just no way with how the Rams and Seahawks are playing right now.
