The 7 Biggest Takeaways From the 49ers' 42-26 Loss to the Rams

Coming back to win after being down 21-0 early was too much for the 49ers to overcome against the Rams. Here are the seven takeaways that stood out the most in their loss.

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
There was a chance for the San Francisco 49ers to comeback against the Los Angeles Rams after trailing 21-0 in the first half.

Unfortunately, it was a case of too little too late against their division rival. Here are the seven biggest takeaways from the 49ers' loss to the Rams.

49ers officially have a quarterback controversy

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

I wasn't a believer in the quarterback controversy narrative on the 49ers, but I am now. Mac Jones has been balling out as the starter and is making it tough to play Brock Purdy, especially if he's not fully healthy.

How can the 49ers go back to Purdy? Jones is the hot hand. He isn't just keeping the 49ers' offense sufficient; he's enhancing it. They look sweet on offense.

At this point, the only thing Purdy would bring to the table better than Jones is his scrambling ability. But that's only helpful for off-schedule plays, which only occur, probably, 10 percent of the time.

Jones doesn't have that ability, and the offense is more than fine without it. He has to remain the starter for the rest of the season, which will make the 49ers look foolish for extending Purdy.

Brian Robinson Jr. is the best running back on the 49ers

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.

There's nothing left to see. Today's game proved that Brian Robinson Jr. is the better running back right now than Christian McCaffrey. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry versus McCaffrey's 2.5.

Every time Robinson gets the ball, it generates a positive play. McCaffrey gets the ball, and it skews more negatively. The 49ers' running offense is just a better fit for a bruiser runner like Robinson.

Jauan Jennings is a negative factor

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) forces a fumble from San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Jauan Jennings registered a drop that would've converted a third down on the opening drive. After that, he was penalized, then lost a fumble after the 49ers' offense was driving.

Maybe trading him should've been the move for the 49ers after all. There's just been something off with him all season long. I get that he is playing through pain, but it's been weird before that.

Indirectly holding out of training camp has to play a part in this. Every time a 49ers player holds out of camp, they play terribly in the regular season. It just throws them off. At least he's gone after this year.

George Kittle is an injection of energy

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after getting a first down during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle wasn't heavily involved on offense, but when he was, he was an injection of energy. It's difficult to understand why Kyle Shanahan doesn't feature him more.

When the 49ers were down 21-0, it was Kittle who tallied a couple of tremendous catches to pick up the pace. Good things happen when you feed your stars on offense. It just needs to happen more often.

49ers were absolutely right by not making a trade

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

The 49ers received quite a bit of flak from fans and pundits for not making a splash trade. After watching this game, they were absolutely proven right by it.

Trey Hendrickson wasn't helping the 49ers' defense dramatically in this game. Neither was Jermaine Johnson. There are just too many holes on the defense for the 49ers to cure with one trade.

It's better to keep the draft picks than to go after a rental when the rental won't change everything. Good call on the 49ers to remain idle at the deadline. There's no midseason fix for all of these injuries.

Rookie Nick Martin needs to play

Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.

Why on earth are the 49ers playing Luke Gifford over rookie Nick Martin? Either Martin is a terrible player that the 49ers wasted a third-round pick on, or they are delusional in keeping him seated.

Whatever the case may be, Martin needs to play. Just trot him out there and see what happens. The 49ers could use speed on the defense. Isn't that why they drafted him? I just don't get it. What an odd situation.

Winning the NFC West is out of the question

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (92) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.

There was a good possibility the 49ers could win the NFC West, but that dream is now dead. The Rams have way too much momentum right now and have created separation between themselves and the 49ers.

Not to mention that the Seattle Seahawks look insanely scary. The 49ers are likely going to lose their matchup with them. A Wild Card playoff berth is the only option for the 49ers.

Maybe if countless injuries didn't deplete their defense, they could still have a chance. But there's just no way with how the Rams and Seahawks are playing right now.

