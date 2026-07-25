George Kittle Shares Positive Achilles Update Ahead of 49ers Camp

If you were told that George Kittle would have a good chance to play early in the 2026 season after tearing his Achilles in mid-January, you would think it was insane.

Yet, Kittle is making that a reality. Every time he posts a workout video on social media, he shows how far along he is. And with training camp kicking off for the San Francisco 49ers, it makes you wonder how soon he can practice.

That is probably what led NBC Sports’ Chris Simms to ask Kittle about his recovery during Kittle's appearance on his podcast, Unbuttoned, as a guest. Here’s what Kittle had to say about his status.

Kittle provides positive Achilles update

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I like my chances. I really do. I know I’m in a great spot,” Kittle said. “Last couple of weeks I was back running routes. I’m definitely not 100%, but I feel like I’m at a spot where I think I can get there by Week 1. So I’m excited about it. I’m not gonna be stupid with it.

“If it’s a stretch to go play in Australia, we won’t do it. I do feel confident that I have a chance to play, and so, I’m really excited about that, and it’s been very easy for me to light a fire every single day. Just because I know I have a chance, and I’m just going to attack it every single day, and put me in a position to succeed.”

The 49ers are getting the best-case scenario with Kittle. He’s been saying he’s aiming for Week 1 ever since OTAs began, and he’s on track. You would’ve thought he would be out until November.

It’s still going to be tough for him to be ready in Week 1, especially with the game being played in Australia. But the fact he has a chance is miraculous. I don’t expect Kittle to start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

If he did, he’d have to miss the first four games. That's unnecessary since he’s already begun to run routes. It seems like a guarantee that Kittle will play within the first four games of the season.

I think it’s safe to say that Week 1 is out of the question, but Week 2 or 3 is most likely where he will debut. When he makes it, he is sure to get the loudest pop of any 49ers player at Levi’s Stadium.

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