Mike Evans is Out of 49ers Practice Again With a New Injury
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This is becoming a pattern.
Mike Evans was once again out of 49ers practice on Monday. This time, it's a groin injury holding him out, so it's a new injury. Before, it was his quad that was keeping him out.
Kyle Shanahan said he hopes to have Evans back next week at practice before the 49ers take off for Australia. But even if Evans is back, he might get hurt again anyway.
This is his trend, his pattern. Can anyone at this point confidently say that Evans will be fine after a handful of practices? Nothing suggests he can.
Now, the bright side is that Evans isn't experiencing anything significant. That's something to hold onto when he continues to get dinged up.
However, given how often he keeps getting these soft-tissue injuries, it suggests what his 2026 season will be like. This was always a concern of mine when the 49ers signed him in March.
Evans' body could be starting to break down. And as a player who is entering the 13th season of his career at 33 years old, that is very likely what's happening.
Maybe that all changes when the regular season arrives. Suddenly, Evans is fine and plays most, if not every, game. But if he can't make it through some practices, how will he make it through consecutive games?
The games are way more taxing on the body than practice is. It feels like Evans is bound to suit up for 11 or fewer games at this point. And if it's more, he'll probably be ineffective.
To make matters worse, Evans' continued absence due to injuries is derailing the rapport he needs to build with Brock Purdy. These two had never played together before a month ago.
Training camp is the time for them to strengthen their connection so that they can hit the ground running in Week 1. But now, they're going to need to build their rapport on the fly during the season.
It can limit their offensive output since they'll need to use precious game reps to get on the same page. All of the excitement from the 49ers adding Evans is slowly decreasing.
Again, if he's healthy and plays fine, this is all moot. But nothing now suggests it will be, especially given the stage of Evans' career.
Not a good start so far.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN