How the 49ers Plan to Build on Their 2025 Special Teams Success
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The San Francisco 49ers' special teams unit has a lot to improve on ahead of the 2026 season.
That's what special teams coordinator Brant Boyer says. Even though after finishing last in overall special teams EPA rankings in 2024, the 49ers made one of the league’s biggest turnarounds in 2025 by rising to second overall.
Their field-goal unit improved dramatically from 29th to ninth, while kickoff rankings climbed from 28th to 21st. The biggest leap came in kick returns, which surged from 31st to fifth. Punt returns also improved significantly from 23rd to ninth, although the punt unit slightly declined from 29th to 23rd overall.
Here's what Brant Boyer wants to see more of in 2026
“Well, like I said, I think there’s a lot of things that we did well. I think we’ve still got to continue to play smart. We didn’t commit a lot of penalties last year. I think we’ve got to continue that," shared Boyer to reporters on Thursday.
"We certainly want to shore up a lot of things that I didn’t like in the offseason here. I think that there’s a lot overall of, I wouldn’t say that I’m unhappy with last year at all.
"I thought that, like I said, the standard that we set and the overall buy-in of the entire team was awesome. You’ve got to hand it to the players. They did a hell of a job, and they busted their butts for us and did a great job.
"Like I said, our finish was not nearly good enough for the standard that we need here. And that’s going to be a big part of what we’re getting after them this offseason. And we’ve got to finish better, we’ve got to be more physical, we’ve got to tackle better.
"And you know, while we had a good season, decent season last year, it’s not nearly good enough for us to win a championship, and we need to help our team more. Period.”
Those are strong words, but encouraging ones nonetheless. There is always room for improvement, yet considering how impressive the unit was last season, there should be full confidence in Boyer continuing that forward momentum.
Originally brought in by Robert Saleh during his return as defensive coordinator in 2025, Boyer has remained despite Saleh’s one-season stint, which only further highlights the value San Francisco places on his impact within the organization.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal