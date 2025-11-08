The One Area Where the 49ers Have Improved Most in 2025
The San Francisco 49ers have improved in one key area in 2025.
The 2024 season couldn’t have gone much worse. But even in a lost year, there were clear signs of what needs to change heading into 2025.
The 49ers underwent major changes, with several veterans and members of the coaching staff moving on.
Most notably, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider left his role after three seasons. It ended up being one of Kyle Shanahan’s best calls.
The instant impact of Brant Boyer
In addition to Robert Saleh’s return, the 49ers brought in Brant Boyer to join the coaching staff. Despite the Jets’ recent struggles, Boyer’s track record in New York was impressive.
The results have been immediate and significant. After ranking last in Special Teams EPA a season ago, the 49ers now sit second overall in 2025.
Waiving Jake Moody in Week 1 turned out to be the right call. Eddy Piñeiro has completely changed the 49ers’ kicking game and is a big reason they’re 6–3. He’s missed only one PAT and hasn’t missed a single field goal. And he rightly earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October.
Robert Saleh shares insight into how Brant Boyer runs his unit
The narrative of Saleh's impact on his return to San Francisco is rightly justified, but few are saying that his likely influence in bringing Boyer along with him makes an impact.
"Brant has been in this League a long time," said Salah to reporters.
"I'd be lying if I knew anything about him when I got to the Jets, but I feel like I got a million phone calls talking about how great this guy was. He's pretty good."
"He's detailed in how he approaches the game, his film study and his game plans and his schemes. He's a guy that definitely from a special team standpoint, will push the envelope in terms of scheme and technique.
"Once those guys get it, I feel like we're at a schematic advantage with him and how he does things.
"He's pretty fun to watch from a meeting standpoint, funny too, but when it comes to being detailed and making sure that everybody knows exactly what's being asked of him and how to do it, he's as good as they get."
Judging by how Saleh speaks about him, it’s obvious the special teams have the right man guiding them.