How the 49ers Will Solve the Starting Left Guard Spot

The panic button needs to be pressed when it comes to the starting left guard spot on the 49ers.

No one is pulling away and winning the job. Maybe that will get figured out in the next few weeks, but the 49ers are starting to run out of time. At some point, they’ll need to commit to one player with the first-team reps.

Right now, Robert Jones is receiving the starting reps along with rookie Carver Willis. Before, it was mostly Connor Colby. The 49ers are desperately trying to find out who their best player at left guard is.

“We’re looking for consistency. We're looking for guys who come off the ball and play with great technique, consistency,” said offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak. "No matter who ends up starting Week One, we're going to need multiple guys in that spot. We always have. Whether it's injuries or guys needing a rotation, that's just the nature of playing offensive line.”

It’s entirely plausible that the starting left guard isn’t even on the 49ers. But if this group of players they are sticking with them entering the regular season, I believe I know how they will solve their unsettled starting spot.

How the 49ers will solve it

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Kion Smith (61) during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’d expect the 49ers to platoon the position. Meaning they will rotate players throughout the game. It’s an unusual approach to any position on the offensive line.

You only see rotations in the trenches on the defensive side, which is a bit odd, in a way. Defensive linemen can rest and recover while the same offensive linemen are out there for the entire game.

You’d think rotating offensive linemen would be a little more normal, but it’s not. However, it’s normal enough for the 49ers, as they’ve done that before. They last did it in 2023 and even in 2022 at right guard.

Platooning an offensive guard isn’t new to them. I’d expect the 49ers to implement that strategy again, especially if they don’t sign anyone in free agency or after roster cuts.

They’re going to use that strategy to help them throw off defenses and help them figure out who their best option at left guard is. It’s clear that they need more time to decide who that option is.

The 49ers won’t be settled, not comfortably at least, on a starting left guard. Rotating their two best options is how I foresee the 49ers addressing the position. Whoever ends up performing better is who they’ll ride with.

And should that player struggle consistently, then the 49ers will go with the second-best option. It worked out for them a few years ago. I bet they think it can work again.

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