Kyle Shanahan Will Be Limited at 49ers Camp After Being in a Car Accident

Training camp kicks off today for the San Francisco 49ers with Kyle Shanahan likely absent. The 49ers revealed that Shanahan was in a car accident last week.

Here's their official statement on the matter.

“San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers. Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care.

"Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster along with team coordinators will handle head coach responsibilities during this period.”

Shanahan will be limited

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports analyst Kyle Shanahan prior to the New England Patriots game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, thank goodness Shanahan is okay. Everyone here at 49ers On SI are wishing him a speedy recovery and his family all of the uplifting energy in the world.

While it's unclear what injuries he sustained, all that matters is that they were non-life-threatening. The 49ers scheduled a press conference today to open up training camp.

Usually, Shanahan will be the one at the podium to speak and field questions. But since he will be limited for the foreseeable future, it will be General Manager John Lynch.

#49ers are holding a news conference at 11 today. GM John Lynch is expected to field the questions there. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) July 25, 2026

How training camp changes

Aside from the press conference today, there will also be changes in training camp. Shanahan will be around on a limited basis, with offensive line coach Chris Foerster and coordinators stepping up.

Defensively, it shouldn't change much. Shanahan isn't that hands-on with the defensive side of the ball unless he sees something he doesn't like during scrimmage.

Offensively is where it will be felt. Look for Klay Kubiak to handle the play calls during practice, as that is what he's been doing for the preseason games in the last two years.

But if Shanahan is laying out the plans and is still around a bit, there shouldn't be a significant change to how training camp is run. His coaches can easily relay to him any issues or ask him what he'd like drilled.

There could be a distraction element for the players not having their head coach in training camp. But this is where having a bunch of veterans will help.

If anything, it could be inspiring to the players for them to want to work harder in Shanahan's absence as a way to honor him. Hopefully he's back sooner rather than later.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.