Kyle Shanahan Will Be Limited at 49ers Camp After Being in a Car Accident
In this story:
Training camp kicks off today for the San Francisco 49ers with Kyle Shanahan likely absent. The 49ers revealed that Shanahan was in a car accident last week.
Here's their official statement on the matter.
“San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers. Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care.
"Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster along with team coordinators will handle head coach responsibilities during this period.”
Shanahan will be limited
For starters, thank goodness Shanahan is okay. Everyone here at 49ers On SI are wishing him a speedy recovery and his family all of the uplifting energy in the world.
While it's unclear what injuries he sustained, all that matters is that they were non-life-threatening. The 49ers scheduled a press conference today to open up training camp.
Usually, Shanahan will be the one at the podium to speak and field questions. But since he will be limited for the foreseeable future, it will be General Manager John Lynch.
How training camp changes
Aside from the press conference today, there will also be changes in training camp. Shanahan will be around on a limited basis, with offensive line coach Chris Foerster and coordinators stepping up.
Defensively, it shouldn't change much. Shanahan isn't that hands-on with the defensive side of the ball unless he sees something he doesn't like during scrimmage.
Offensively is where it will be felt. Look for Klay Kubiak to handle the play calls during practice, as that is what he's been doing for the preseason games in the last two years.
But if Shanahan is laying out the plans and is still around a bit, there shouldn't be a significant change to how training camp is run. His coaches can easily relay to him any issues or ask him what he'd like drilled.
There could be a distraction element for the players not having their head coach in training camp. But this is where having a bunch of veterans will help.
If anything, it could be inspiring to the players for them to want to work harder in Shanahan's absence as a way to honor him. Hopefully he's back sooner rather than later.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN