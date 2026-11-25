San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is one of the oldest players on the roster, yet his decade-long stint in red and gold speaks volumes.

Juszczyk meets the criteria for what is considered a fan favorite. Not only has he been loyal to a franchise for over 10 years, but he has also earned this through his hard work, reliability, and consistent contributions to the team's success.

Juszczyk recalled joining the 49ers in free agency in 2017, the year Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch began their roles as head coach and general manager, respectively.

"What a different time. It felt like I was going to college again. I'd done my four years in Baltimore, which were like my college years, and now I was starting over again," said Juszczyk to NBC Sports Bay Area.

"It was a whole new regime, with a new head coach, new general manager and a whole new roster. I think we carried over about three players. It really was taking a chance and a risk by going to play with Kyle and trying to start something new and beautiful out here.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) watches from the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Right away, meeting with Kyle and John, I knew these were the type of guys I wanted to go down that path with and start this journey alongside.

"It was really unique to be one of the very first players here and try to help lay the groundwork and foundation for what this organisation would look like for years to come."

Working with Shanahan for 10 years is something only he and George Kittle have achieved, giving him a core familiarity with how Shanahan galvanises the team to unleash their full potential. Juszczyk explained what makes Shanahan so special, highlighting his ability to motivate players, build strong relationships and bring out the best in everyone around him.

"What always resonated with me, probably because we're not that far apart in age, was his ability to connect with players on a youthful or friendship level, while also being an authority figure, a coach and a teacher," he added.

"He was always able to find that fine line between the two, and I think that's one of his greatest strengths as a coach."

And now Juszczyk will feature on the 49ers' 10-year wall, a historic moment for someone who arrived in his fifth season and then spent the next decade (and maybe longer, though his contract expires this season) in San Francisco.