Kyle Juszczyk Opens Up On When He Joined the 49ers Back in 2017
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San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is one of the oldest players on the roster, yet his decade-long stint in red and gold speaks volumes.
Juszczyk meets the criteria for what is considered a fan favorite. Not only has he been loyal to a franchise for over 10 years, but he has also earned this through his hard work, reliability, and consistent contributions to the team's success.
Juszczyk recalled joining the 49ers in free agency in 2017, the year Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch began their roles as head coach and general manager, respectively.
"What a different time. It felt like I was going to college again. I'd done my four years in Baltimore, which were like my college years, and now I was starting over again," said Juszczyk to NBC Sports Bay Area.
"It was a whole new regime, with a new head coach, new general manager and a whole new roster. I think we carried over about three players. It really was taking a chance and a risk by going to play with Kyle and trying to start something new and beautiful out here.
"Right away, meeting with Kyle and John, I knew these were the type of guys I wanted to go down that path with and start this journey alongside.
"It was really unique to be one of the very first players here and try to help lay the groundwork and foundation for what this organisation would look like for years to come."
Working with Shanahan for 10 years is something only he and George Kittle have achieved, giving him a core familiarity with how Shanahan galvanises the team to unleash their full potential. Juszczyk explained what makes Shanahan so special, highlighting his ability to motivate players, build strong relationships and bring out the best in everyone around him.
"What always resonated with me, probably because we're not that far apart in age, was his ability to connect with players on a youthful or friendship level, while also being an authority figure, a coach and a teacher," he added.
"He was always able to find that fine line between the two, and I think that's one of his greatest strengths as a coach."
And now Juszczyk will feature on the 49ers' 10-year wall, a historic moment for someone who arrived in his fifth season and then spent the next decade (and maybe longer, though his contract expires this season) in San Francisco.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal