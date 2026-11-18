The San Francisco 49ers face an intriguing decision this offseason regarding veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

The 2026 season, like fellow teammate George Kittle, marks a decade with the 49ers after both joined in 2017.

Juszczyk is 35 right now, and after hitting free agency momentarily in March 2025, he signed a two-year contract, which means he will become an unrestricted free agent heading into 2027.

The noticeable achievement of playing for San Francisco can't be ignored. A decade with one team deserves all the praise. That said, considering that half of the regular-season games have been played, there's been no talk or speculation about an extension.

When asked by NBC Sports Bay Area about setting a goal on how much longer he wants to play in the NFL, Juszczyk shared: "I don't. It's so hard to put a number on it.

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) catches a one-yard touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I was having this conversation with Fred Warner the other day. It's easy to say you've got a few more years left. What's difficult is when you're looking at that final year.

"I've been saying I've got a few more years for a long time. That's what I told Fred because he said he couldn't imagine what it would be like playing for 15 years.

"I told him that he might say that now, but it's easy to say you've got a few more years when you're not looking at the final one. When you're thinking, 'This is my last year,' it's not easy to pull the trigger and say you're done.

"That's kind of where I feel like I am right now. I'm just going to keep saying I've got a few more years because I can't say this is my last season. I don't want to say next year will be my last year, either. It's easier to keep pushing that decision down the line a little bit."

Regardless of how long he's around for, whether Juszczyk stays or goes will be a major talking point in the offseason. What will his valuation be? What will the 49ers decide to do? He also recently said he's a "fullback when it comes to contract negotiations" while calling himself a tight end.

There are arguments to be made on both sides, but it remains a fascinating situation for the 49ers to think about. Juszczyk's experience, versatility and importance within the locker room will all factor into the decision, making his future one to watch closely as the offseason approaches.