The San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Juszczyk have worked in tandem for over a decade.

In fact, he's technically the longest-serving player for the 49ers in the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era. He's been there since the initial rebuild after joining in free agency and has since played a role in both of the franchise's trips to the Super Bowl.

2026 marks his tenth year representing the City by the Bay, and Juszczyk was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area for his career highlight with the franchise so far, he stated: "It's a big question because I'm proud of so many moments here. It's really hard to pinpoint one because I've been part of so much.

"My favourite game as a 49er has to be the 2023 NFC Championship Game, when we beat Detroit here to reach the Super Bowl.

"Being down 17 points at halftime and making that comeback was special. It was a special season, too. George and Deebo were doing the Netflix series Receiver, so every once in a while, my wife and I go back and watch that episode.

"It feels like there's no chance we're going to win that game, and then it turns into this magical comeback. I felt like I played a big part in it, too. I had some really big plays that I'm proud of.

"Going back and watching that game is such an emotional rollercoaster, and it's incredibly fulfilling."

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game in question featured what could only be described as one of the most memorable comebacks in recent NFL history. However, one intriguing detail is that Juszczyk admits he still watches the documentary focused on his own teammates, revisiting those memories of that remarkable occasion.

In the same interview, he shared words that would undoubtedly resonate with the Faithful, reflecting exactly what they would want to hear from a player.

"Just a sense of pride [of representing the 49ers]. You walk in every day and see those faces and plaques up on the wall," he said.

"When you first join the program, you envision yourself one day maybe being up there. For it to finally be real and to have my face and George's face right there is pretty cool."

Of course, Kittle joined just a month later in the 2017 NFL Draft. Having two players who have been around since then is invaluable, as both have helped set the tone for the culture Shanahan and Lynch wanted to instil when they arrived.