Kyle Juszczyk Shares Excitement Over 49ers Signing Mike Evans
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An increasing number of San Francisco 49ers players are expressing their excitement about playing alongside Mike Evans.
It's completely understandable. While questions remain over his 2025 season and he will turn 33 in August, Evans is still one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history and has the potential to climb even higher up the all-time receiving yards rankings in 2026.
At present, Evans sits 21st on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list. Realistically, he could climb as high as 17th in 2026, but if history repeats itself and he records a 12th consecutive 1,000-yard season in his 13th year, he would move to the brink of the top 10 all-time.
Considering his remarkable consistency throughout his career, it's an achievement that feels more inevitable than unlikely, which only adds to the excitement.
Kyle Juszczyk loves this 49ers addition
“Mike has been so impressive and I feel like that’s saying so much because we were expecting so much," shared Juszczyk Friday on The Insiders NFL.com).
"This is a guy we all say is a bonafide Hall of Famer. He’s got 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons so your expectations are already high and I feel like he’s already exceeded that.
"He has been unguardable at practice and the red zone has been an absolute problem. He’s a great teammate. I think everyone has already enjoyed his presence so much. I think he’s going to be an incredible leader for the WR room.
"It’s hard to imagine a better addition than Mike has been.”
Evans joining the 49ers is unlike any signing the franchise has made in recent years, given his stature, production and star power. The 49ers got him on an extremely cheap and team-friendly three-year deal, and adding someone of his caliber will be a treat for head coach and master tactician Kyle Shanahan.
It can be assumed he will remain as one of the NFL's most reliable weapons when on the field. He needs to maintain his usual level of production, and it could prove to be one of the bargains of the offseason.
Even if Evans proves to be a one-season wonder, the front office can move on from him after the season without taking a significant salary-cap hit. If he stays healthy, the 49ers will have a player who has consistently proven his worth throughout what is certainly going to be a Hall of Fame career.
High praise from Juszczyk.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal