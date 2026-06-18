Kyle Juszczyk Shares Excitement Over 49ers Signing Mike Evans

An increasing number of San Francisco 49ers players are expressing their excitement about playing alongside Mike Evans.

It's completely understandable. While questions remain over his 2025 season and he will turn 33 in August, Evans is still one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history and has the potential to climb even higher up the all-time receiving yards rankings in 2026.

At present, Evans sits 21st on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list. Realistically, he could climb as high as 17th in 2026, but if history repeats itself and he records a 12th consecutive 1,000-yard season in his 13th year, he would move to the brink of the top 10 all-time.

Considering his remarkable consistency throughout his career, it's an achievement that feels more inevitable than unlikely, which only adds to the excitement.

Kyle Juszczyk loves this 49ers addition

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a thirty-three yard pass thrown by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“Mike has been so impressive and I feel like that’s saying so much because we were expecting so much," shared Juszczyk Friday on The Insiders NFL.com).

"This is a guy we all say is a bonafide Hall of Famer. He’s got 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons so your expectations are already high and I feel like he’s already exceeded that.

"He has been unguardable at practice and the red zone has been an absolute problem. He’s a great teammate. I think everyone has already enjoyed his presence so much. I think he’s going to be an incredible leader for the WR room.

"It’s hard to imagine a better addition than Mike has been.”

Evans joining the 49ers is unlike any signing the franchise has made in recent years, given his stature, production and star power. The 49ers got him on an extremely cheap and team-friendly three-year deal, and adding someone of his caliber will be a treat for head coach and master tactician Kyle Shanahan.

It can be assumed he will remain as one of the NFL's most reliable weapons when on the field. He needs to maintain his usual level of production, and it could prove to be one of the bargains of the offseason.

Even if Evans proves to be a one-season wonder, the front office can move on from him after the season without taking a significant salary-cap hit. If he stays healthy, the 49ers will have a player who has consistently proven his worth throughout what is certainly going to be a Hall of Fame career.

High praise from Juszczyk.