49ers WR Mike Evans Opens Up on His Turbulent 2025 Campaign

The San Francisco 49ers' signing of Mike Evans should be shouted from the rooftops.

This signing carries added gravitas because of Evans' veteran pedigree and the résumé he brings with him. His 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns place him among the most productive receivers of his generation.

Those are the kind of numbers not seen in San Francisco since Terrell Owens was in his prime, and they underscore exactly why Evans' arrival could be such a significant addition to the 49ers' offense.

Mike Evans sounds off on his disastrous 2025 campaign

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

His career-long production speaks for itself, but there was one obvious concern when the 49ers signed him.

In his injury-shortened 2025 season, Evans played just eight games, finishing with 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns, production that was a far cry from the elite standard he had maintained throughout his career.

That season ended Evans' ambition of Jerry Rice's record for consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. The two Hall of Fame-caliber receivers remain tied with 11 straight seasons, denying Evans the chance to stand alone atop the NFL record book.

Upon reflecting on his injury-shortened 2025 season, which naturally raised questions about his durability, Evans offered an honest assessment of just how difficult the year had been.

“It was definitely disappointing. I’m extremely competitive, and I fully expected to break that record. Going into the season, I felt great and was hungry to keep that streak going," Evans told reporters on Wednesday.

"But sometimes things don’t go the way you plan. Looking back, I see the injury as a blessing in disguise. It gave me a chance to reset physically and mentally. I feel fresh, rejuvenated, and energized by this new opportunity.

"Being in a new environment has been good for me. The streak is over, but the goal remains the same: get back to playing at a high level and doing what I’ve done throughout my career."

Evans added that he has already met Rice, and it was already revealed that the Hall of Famer was particularly excited about the 49ers' decision to bring him to San Francisco.

"I’ve had the chance to meet Jerry Rice and spend some time with him. We filmed a commercial together a few years ago, and it was incredible to hear his perspective and learn from someone widely considered the greatest receiver ever. Those conversations only gave me a greater appreciation for what he accomplished.”