Why the 2026 NFL Draft was a Missed Opportunity for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 NFL Draft can be viewed as a missed opportunity.

There was plenty of intrigue heading into the draft, as their needs were hidden in plain sight. A successful free agency period saw them address several areas requiring depth or additional support, giving them a clear idea of what they could target.

But after the three days, the 49ers still made a choice that could be seen as a missed chance to spend a high draft pick on a key position group.

49ers should have targeted offensive line early in 2026 NFL Draft

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Numerous mock drafts were fluctuating, with many projecting San Francisco to invest in a core need on the offensive line, particularly at left guard.

But what actually happened was the 49ers traded down, made no first-round selection, and then moved again for additional picks, eventually spending fourth- and fifth-round selections on two offensive linemen: Carver Willis from Washington in the fourth and Enrique Cruz from Kansas in the fifth.

These selections suggest a focus on adding depth, which is a positive, but it’s the only clear one. Drafting in the first or second round is typically where stars emerge at this position, and as has long been the case, quarterback Brock Purdy needs as much protection as possible.

In addition, the front office appeared to contradict itself after signing Trent Williams to a two-year extension. While these new additions could develop into starters, a higher investment would have signaled stronger intent. Williams won't be around forever.

Instead, the approach left lingering questions about long-term planning. While the 49ers proved themselves a highly capable team in the face of recurring injuries last season, they still needed that investment to give Purdy more time in the pocket to deliver the ball.

Strengthening the offensive line early would likely have provided both security and upside in a potential day-one starter, ensuring the offence could operate efficiently against elite defensive fronts, particularly after how the Seattle Seahawks dominated in the divisional round.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have rarely invested top picks in this position group, and that could seriously cost them in the long run when Trent Williams inevitably hangs up his helmet on what would be a first-ballot Hall of Fame career.

It’s baffling that this pattern continues, especially given how obvious the need has been. Passing on premium offensive line talent year after year feels like a gamble that borders on negligence, risking the stability of the entire offence moving forward.