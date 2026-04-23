John Lynch Outlines Determination to Win Super Bowl with 49ers

John Lynch is entering his tenth year as general manager of the San Francisco 49ers and has yet to deliver a Super Bowl title.

While that may sound harsh, the 49ers have come close, reaching two Super Bowls and falling short on both occasions, as well as making multiple NFC Championship appearances.

The drought now stretches another year after the 49ers were eliminated in the divisional round in 2025. However, the motivation to win football’s ultimate prize remains as strong as ever for Lynch, who famously won a Super Bowl as a player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On his desire to bring a sixth Lombardi Trophy back to San Francisco, he said to ABC's Chris Alvarez: “More than anything. That’s why I’m still here and that’s why I’m still as motivated as ever. Because we’ve come close. When I took this job, it wasn’t about coming close.

"It was about competing for Championships, but ultimately winning them and that’s also the standard of this place. It’s difficult when I run into Ronnie Lott and Jerry Rice and they all encourage it and they say they’re proud of what you’ve done and I feel like we haven’t done enough because those guys are used to winning.

"That’s the expectation here. That’s why I came here and I want to make good on that.

"I’m excited about our team and where we’re at. We need to add a really quality draft and keep making good decisions. I think I’ll feel even more excited after this weekend for our prospects.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Our division is so talented and so good with the Seahawks, the Rams and the Cardinals have more talent than people think.

"So we gotta battle and be ready for it.”

You can tell how much winning one would mean to Lynch. Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and Lynch have come so close during their near-decade working together, falling just short twice despite building one of the most consistent contenders in the league.

However, with several key players entering the latter stages of their careers, especially Trent Williams, the current window may realistically only remain open for the next two to three seasons.

After that, attention may need to shift toward long-term planning and gradual roster transition. Some ground has been made there, but it's still a top-heavy average age that will eventually need to come down, particularly across key positions where depth and youth will become increasingly important moving forward.