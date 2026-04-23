John Lynch Outlines Determination to Win Super Bowl with 49ers
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John Lynch is entering his tenth year as general manager of the San Francisco 49ers and has yet to deliver a Super Bowl title.
While that may sound harsh, the 49ers have come close, reaching two Super Bowls and falling short on both occasions, as well as making multiple NFC Championship appearances.
The drought now stretches another year after the 49ers were eliminated in the divisional round in 2025. However, the motivation to win football’s ultimate prize remains as strong as ever for Lynch, who famously won a Super Bowl as a player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On his desire to bring a sixth Lombardi Trophy back to San Francisco, he said to ABC's Chris Alvarez: “More than anything. That’s why I’m still here and that’s why I’m still as motivated as ever. Because we’ve come close. When I took this job, it wasn’t about coming close.
"It was about competing for Championships, but ultimately winning them and that’s also the standard of this place. It’s difficult when I run into Ronnie Lott and Jerry Rice and they all encourage it and they say they’re proud of what you’ve done and I feel like we haven’t done enough because those guys are used to winning.
"That’s the expectation here. That’s why I came here and I want to make good on that.
"I’m excited about our team and where we’re at. We need to add a really quality draft and keep making good decisions. I think I’ll feel even more excited after this weekend for our prospects.
"Our division is so talented and so good with the Seahawks, the Rams and the Cardinals have more talent than people think.
"So we gotta battle and be ready for it.”
You can tell how much winning one would mean to Lynch. Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and Lynch have come so close during their near-decade working together, falling just short twice despite building one of the most consistent contenders in the league.
However, with several key players entering the latter stages of their careers, especially Trent Williams, the current window may realistically only remain open for the next two to three seasons.
After that, attention may need to shift toward long-term planning and gradual roster transition. Some ground has been made there, but it's still a top-heavy average age that will eventually need to come down, particularly across key positions where depth and youth will become increasingly important moving forward.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal