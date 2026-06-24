Mac Jones Makes His Stance Clear on Possible 49ers Trade
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The most played out discussion of the offseason for the San Francisco 49ers is whether they will trade backup quarterback Mac Jones.
It's extremely odd considering Kyle Shanahan has been adamant that Jones isn't going anywhere. Jones doubled down on that at OTAs when he revealed the 49ers told him he was staying.
However, this is the NFL. Things change all the time. And since Jones is in the last year of his deal, he qualifies as a prime trade candidate.
It'll continue to be a topic and question asked of him until the trade deadline passes. That is exactly what happened when he recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show.
Jones makes his stance on a trade clear
"I think this is my number one question that I've been asked, and look, I love John, I love Kyle, the York family," Jones said. "It's the best organization, I feel, that I've played for in terms of just top-to-bottom greatness so far. And I don't like leaving good people, and I hope they enjoy having me there, and I'm excited for this year, to be honest. And a lot of that was offseason talk, and anything's possible, right?
"I mean, the trade deadline's not until a little bit through the season, but I try not to keep up with it, and I really just want to keep getting better. I did play decent last year, I think I can play a lot better, which is what I'm striving to do this summer, is improve on my technique and see if that helps me and elevates me to get a big deal or something in the future."
It's as clear as day that Jones wants to remain with the 49ers this season, which makes trade scenarios with him moot. He has zero desire to leave them for another team, and rightfully so.
Jones wouldn't be set up for success if he were to be traded later on. He'll need to speed up the learning process with the new offense and build rapport with players.
That's a tall task with the regular season around the corner. Jones knows that the best way to raise his value is to stick with the 49ers.
Besides, I wouldn't rule out the chance he wants to come back to the 49ers next season. He speaks so glowingly about them that he may be content remaining as a backup.
In any case, it makes no sense for the 49ers to trade Jones now. Anyone suggesting they should is completely delusional. Jones has more value to the 49ers now than any draft pick they'll get for him.
"But, I always say, 'Be with your be where your feet are.' And, my feet are in San Francisco, and I like it a lot."
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN