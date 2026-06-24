Mac Jones Makes His Stance Clear on Possible 49ers Trade

The most played out discussion of the offseason for the San Francisco 49ers is whether they will trade backup quarterback Mac Jones.

It's extremely odd considering Kyle Shanahan has been adamant that Jones isn't going anywhere. Jones doubled down on that at OTAs when he revealed the 49ers told him he was staying.

However, this is the NFL. Things change all the time. And since Jones is in the last year of his deal, he qualifies as a prime trade candidate.

It'll continue to be a topic and question asked of him until the trade deadline passes. That is exactly what happened when he recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show.

Jones makes his stance on a trade clear

"My feet are in San Francisco and I like it a lot."



49ers QB Mac Jones speaks on hearing trade rumors 🏈



(via @richeisenshow) pic.twitter.com/7TRVFm9MRl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 23, 2026

"I think this is my number one question that I've been asked, and look, I love John, I love Kyle, the York family," Jones said. "It's the best organization, I feel, that I've played for in terms of just top-to-bottom greatness so far. And I don't like leaving good people, and I hope they enjoy having me there, and I'm excited for this year, to be honest. And a lot of that was offseason talk, and anything's possible, right?

"I mean, the trade deadline's not until a little bit through the season, but I try not to keep up with it, and I really just want to keep getting better. I did play decent last year, I think I can play a lot better, which is what I'm striving to do this summer, is improve on my technique and see if that helps me and elevates me to get a big deal or something in the future."

It's as clear as day that Jones wants to remain with the 49ers this season, which makes trade scenarios with him moot. He has zero desire to leave them for another team, and rightfully so.

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones on the NFL Network set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones wouldn't be set up for success if he were to be traded later on. He'll need to speed up the learning process with the new offense and build rapport with players.

That's a tall task with the regular season around the corner. Jones knows that the best way to raise his value is to stick with the 49ers.

Besides, I wouldn't rule out the chance he wants to come back to the 49ers next season. He speaks so glowingly about them that he may be content remaining as a backup.

In any case, it makes no sense for the 49ers to trade Jones now. Anyone suggesting they should is completely delusional. Jones has more value to the 49ers now than any draft pick they'll get for him.

"But, I always say, 'Be with your be where your feet are.' And, my feet are in San Francisco, and I like it a lot."

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