Backup 49ers QB Mac Jones Addresses The Ongoing Trade Rumors

Backup San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones addresses his future with the franchise.

What's known is that his future is up in the air beyond 2026, as he signed a two-year deal. NFL analysts and experts have constantly been linking Jones away from San Francisco since the end of last season with a possible trade move. But the 49ers front office had no real interest in trading him away, and no team met their valuation of a Day 1 draft pick.

Mac Jones: Anything's possible about possible trade away

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"I think this is my number one question that I've been asked, and look, I love John, I love Kyle, the York family," Jones said on The Rich Eisen Show.

"It's the best organization, I feel, that I've played for in terms of just top-to-bottom greatness so far. And I don't like leaving good people, and I hope they enjoy having me there, and I'm excited for this year, to be honest.

"And a lot of that was offseason talk, and anything's possible, right?" Jones added. "I mean, the trade deadline's not until a little bit through the season, but I try not to keep up with it, and I really just want to keep getting better.

"I did play decent last year, I think I can play a lot better, which is what I'm striving to do this summer, is improve on my technique and see if that helps me and elevates me to get a big deal or something in the future.

"But, I always say, 'Be where your feet are.' And, my feet are in San Francisco, and I like it a lot."

Translation: Jones is happy to stay with the organization even if a trade offer comes along. And that's possibly the best news the front office could ask for, as they have no strong intention of letting him go.

Keeping Jones beyond this season should be one of the 49ers' utmost priorities heading into next year's free agency, if not sooner, because his limited sample size last season proved he is a capable backup quarterback for Brock Purdy after things went wrong with Purdy's Week 1 turf toe injury.

Away from the field, he's also established himself as a favorite within the organization, with tight end George Kittle calling him "a juice guy," indicating he has embedded himself well within the team after the 49ers provided him with a lifeline opportunity last season following difficult stints with the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.