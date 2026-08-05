The Biggest Overreaction 49ers Fans Should Avoid After Week 1 of Training Camp

Week 1 of training camp is in the books for the San Francisco 49ers.

It flew by rather quickly, but it wasn’t without some heavy storylines. Kyle Shanahan’s car crash is the biggest story to come from it, as it wasn’t revealed he was in one until the 49ers opened up camp.

It’s led some people, and maybe some 49ers fans, to question why the 49ers didn’t outright reveal Shanahan’s crash. It’s also caused some concern about what the 49ers will look like in camp without Shanahan leading it.

However, both thoughts and reactions are overreactions. In fact, of everything that has occurred for the 49ers after Week 1 of training camp, Shanahan’s car crash is the biggest overreaction fans should avoid.

Why 49ers fans should avoid it

Aug 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s start with the bizarre conspiracy theory that Shanahan and the 49ers were purposely hiding his car crash. This was due to the 49ers’ weird handling when the news was initially brought to light.

It wasn’t until our own Grant Cohn dug up the public record of Shanahan’s accident that Shanahan wanted to set the record straight. That led people to think something fishy was going on when, in reality, there’s nothing.

The people who think something is being covered up are wishing for it because they crave the drama. Shanahan was involved in a car accident while reaching for his phone. That’s not a rare occurrence.

It’s unfortunate for him and the other person involved, and thankfully both parties are okay. That is all that matters. Nothing else is at play here, so don’t fall for that delusion.

The other part of his accident is how the 49ers will go through training camp without Shanahan. Being without a head coach for a critical part of the season is brutal, and that can cause some panic.

But the 49ers are the one team than skate by this. This is where having a ton of veterans will help them keep the ship afloat while Shanahan is on the mend. All of the 49ers' coaches are capable of filling in as well.

The only way panic should ensue is if Shanahan isn’t back in a month from now. By then, it will be close to Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

Until that happens, anything related to Shanahan’s accident is water under the bridge.

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